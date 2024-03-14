Apple Is Gearing Up To Make A Big AI Push In 2024

Apple has been relatively silent about its push into the field of generative AI, while rivals like Google and Microsoft have already pushed it everywhere from Android phones to Windows PCs. However, the company hasn't been sitting idle. Bloomberg reports that Apple has purchased DarwinAI, a company that claims to provide AI-backed "visual quality inspection system" to electronics manufacturers. One of Darwin's lead AI researchers also joined Apple, alongside a bunch of other teammates.

Now, we don't know exactly what product from the Canadian company piqued Apple's interest and how it plans to assimilate DarwinAI's work into its ecosystem. However, DarwinAI's profile on Crunchbase offers some clues, which says "Generative Synthesis 'AI building AI' technology enables optimized and explainable deep learning." It further adds that the company's work "takes the guesswork out of building better A.I."

Darwin AI claims to have offered its tech to multiple Fortune 500 companies. Given the company's focus area, it is plausible that the tech stack could be used in Apple's production pipeline.

If, and when, Apple brings AI to hardware categories like iPhone and Mac remains a mystery at this point. However, the DarwinAI acquisition isn't the only AI-focused statement that Apple has made in the recent months, and some of its top executives haven't exactly been shy about it either. In February, Apple CEO Tim Cook also mentioned on an earnings call that generative AI features will be released for users in 2024.