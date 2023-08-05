What We Know About Apple's New AI Chatbot

In the Bloomberg newsletter Power On, Gurman shares that Apple plans to use the Ajax platform to create large language models (LLMs). A type of deep learning algorithm, LLMs use massive datasets to generate content, which can be used for a variety of applications. Aside from generative AI chatbots, LLMs can also be used for search engines, images, music, and more. After Apple hired Google's former head of AI and Search, John Giannandrea, in 2018, it's unsurprising that Ajax is also said to use Google Jax to build the foundations of its generative AI model. Google Jax is a machine learning framework used by Google to optimize machine learning and deep learning tasks.

One application of Ajax is the rumored Apple GPT, a chatbot that could rival OpenAI's ChatGPT, which is slowly declining in popularity. Although there are still no full details on what or how this potential chatbot could be used, there are reports on how Apple is already testing a version of it internally. In the newsletter, it's noted that Apple is testing an internal chatbot for assisting employees to "prototype future features, summarize text, and answer questions based on data it has been trained with."

Aside from its chatbot, it's highly likely that other AI-related developments will also be rolled out with integrated iOS features, such as improvements to its voice assistant Siri or its Health app. In addition, Apple is rumored to be exploring ways to use generative AI to improve its operations, such as supporting its AppleCare staff during customer interactions.