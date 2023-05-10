How Google Wants To Expose Hyperrealistic AI-Generated Art

At Google I/O 2023, the tech giant announced several new improvements to its artificial intelligence technologies. Concurrently, it focused on the responsible use of AI, with easy ways to distinguish AI-generated art. Every image that is artificially generated using Google's tools will feature a deeply-etched watermark along with metadata used to identify synthetic images. This will apply to Google's own chatbot Bard, Google Workspace, and services such as Adobe Firefly that use AI as a base for image creation.

AI is amping up ways to declutter our workflows and help us in our creative pursuits. Google is one of the companies at the forefront of this digital renaissance and recently announced several improvements coming to the Photos app, including a much-improved version of Magic Eraser called Magic Editor, which can artificially formulate sections that weren't initially captured in a photo. In addition, AI-generated hyperrealistic images have ethical implications and may pose a substantial threat.

At the Google I/O 2023 developers conference, the company emphasized the importance of separating AI-generated media from photos of actual objects to prevent unfortunate scenarios such as misuse, spreading of misinformation, or identity theft.