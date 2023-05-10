Google Puts AI To Work Editing Photos And Yelling For Refunds

There has been a lot of talk about the impact AI could have on society, the economy, and the job prospects of billions of people. At Google I/O 2023, the tech giant decided not to focus on that and opened with a few ways its AI could make your life easier instead. The company's Gmail service will soon have a new feature entitled "help me write," which is capable of composing lengthy and professional-sounding emails based on a brief prompt.

If you've missed out on many a refund due to an inability to tap into your inner Karen, Google's AI may change your life. While it may not spew as much sass as the average bored individual ranting at a minimum-wage worker, it still looks very functional. The example given during the presentation revolved around a refund request for a canceled flight.

The feature is a progression from Smart Reply, which offers short responses you can use to quickly reply to messages, and Smart Compose, which attempts to finish your sentences for you. In Google's example, a very simple prompt was used: "Ask for a full refund for this canceled flight." The AI then used details from previous emails in the chain to issue a brief, but perfectly useful, draft of a response.