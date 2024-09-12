5 Ways Siri Is About To Improve With Apple Intelligence

A big part of the upgrade is Siri's improved ability to grasp nuance and context. The voice assistant will now be better at understanding how humans talk. No need to be a robotic diction god, and hopefully no need for a perfect English accent to be understood either. Thanks to improved language understanding, Siri will follow along even if you lose your train of thought or stumble over your words, rather than abruptly cutting you off. It now also remembers conversations, meaning you can follow up on an earlier query without needing to say "Hey Siri" each time.

Building on that conversational memory, the second new feature is Siri will also use interaction history to make personalized recommendations. Whether it's pulling up that recipe a friend sent you previously, or queuing up your favorite podcast, Siri will be more in tune with your habits. Siri will also gain on-screen awareness, so it can take action based on context clues from what's on your screen. For instance, if someone texts you about a new video, you could simply instruct Siri to play it without needing to open the video app.

Another updated feature is Apple Intelligence now also lets you use text input with Siri, so you can type your requests when you prefer not to speak. However, this is not a new feature — Type to Siri is already available on iOS, and has been for a while. What's new is that you can now access that functionality with a simple double tap at the bottom of your screen, so you can easily switch between voice and text commands, instead of having one enabled by default.

