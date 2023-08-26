How To Hide Photos In Your iPhone Camera Roll

Your iPhone's camera roll may be filled with thousands of photos, particularly if you've been an iPhone user for years. While you might choose to share some photos on social media, there are others that you probably want to keep private. If your iPhone is protected by Face ID or Touch ID, only you can access your photos. However, a friend or family member may know your passcode, allowing them to open the Photos app.

You might also want to restrict access to private photos if you hand over your iPhone to a particularly nosy friend. While there is a way to lock the Photos app by setting up Screen Time limits, Apple also offers the ability to hide select photos in your camera roll. Once you hide a photo, it will no longer be visible in the Photos app. Even if someone knows how to access hidden photos, they cannot use your passcode to view the album since Face ID or Touch ID is required to unlock it.