How To Turn Off The Passcode On iPhone

The iPhone comes with several security features to protect your data and personal information. Apart from restricting access by setting up Face ID (or Touch ID on older iPhones), you can also turn on Find My iPhone to locate or remotely erase your iPhone if it's lost or stolen. Apple also lets you control app tracking and data sharing, turn on iCloud Private Relay to prevent websites from creating a detailed profile about you, and use Hide My Email to stop your personal email from being shared with apps and websites.

For all these features to work effectively, the iPhone must be secured with the most basic security setting: the passcode. An iPhone passcode is a four or six-digit code that can unlock the iPhone. It's a way to access the iPhone if Face ID or Touch ID fails and is the first level of data protection. (It's also why you should avoid entering your passcode in public though.) Despite all its benefits, there are times when you might want to turn the passcode off. This might be when you want to temporarily share your iPhone with a child or family member or want to be able to quickly access your iPhone when you're cooking or cleaning.