How To Share A Photo Album On iPhone

iOS has a very convenient facility for sharing entire photo albums with anyone — Shared Albums (formerly called iCloud Photo Sharing). The feature lets you create or join collaborative photo albums that other iCloud users can view and drop comments on, so it's a more interactive way to share media and memories than alternative methods. You can also use Shared Albums to sync photos across all your Apple devices if you own more than one.

Shared albums may hold up to 5,000 items and can be shared with up to 100 iCloud users, but there are some limits to the number of photos, albums, and invites that you can share. Apple only allows an owner to share and subscribe to 200 albums max, but there's a good chance you don't need to share or join that many at a time. If you're worried about your iCloud storage, don't be — Shared Albums will not take up any extra space unless you import photos or videos to your library.

Finally, invitees can only add photos to a Shared Album — they can't edit or delete an original photo unless they first import it to their own library. Now, with all those caveats out of the way, here's how to share a Photo Album on your iPhone.