You Probably Didn't Know This iPhone Photo Search Hack

Anyone with a large photo library on their iPhone knows it can be a bit of a hassle to find one specific image quickly, even if photos are grouped into folders. But it turns out iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12 Monterey do have a workaround for it via Live Text, though Apple doesn't seem interested in advertising this feature. In a way, Apple's silence about Live Text makes sense, as the function isn't particularly accurate at the moment.

Turns out, as noted by Macworld, you can actually manually search through your photos by looking for a particular subject or even by text that might appear in the image. It's the kind of thing that, on paper, should make it much easier to find specific photos you might want to pull up at a moment's notice. The problem is it doesn't get things right all the time, and its successes feel like more of a fluke.

Fortunately, it's just an optional photo search method — and presumably one that will steadily improve over time — but its text-identifying issues, in particular, are just bizarre.