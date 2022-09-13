How To Stop Your iPhone From Showing Featured Photos

Since the release of iOS 14 back in September of 2020, we've been able to add widgets of a variety of forms and functions to our iPhone home screen. One such gimmick, the photo widget, can automatically cycle through your iPhone's Featured Photos to present a randomized slideshow of memories — and possibly memes — throughout your day.

You can set up the photo widget by tapping and holding on the home screen, then tapping the + in the top-left and selecting Photos. Then you can choose whether you want the icon to appear as a large square, a large horizontal rectangle, or a very large square. Once it's been set up you can move it around your home screen like you would most other app icons, and the photo it displays will change on its own after a set period of time.

The widget hasn't been very warmly received by some users, however, due to the random nature of its design. This hasn't changed with the release of iOS 16, and it all comes down to Featured Photos.