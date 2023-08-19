How To Type To Siri On iPhone (And Why You Might Want To)

In 2011, Apple introduced its now-iconic AI assistant, Siri. Designed as a supplementary technology to its expansive Apple product lineup, Siri is an iOS-integrated feature that works on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Watch, HomePod, Beats, and even the iPod Touch.

More than a decade later, Siri has evolved in interesting ways, especially in terms of accessibility. Using its natural language processing model, Siri is able to perform tasks as simple as setting alarms and as complex as searching the internet. However, it's still imperfect and struggles to address the needs of people who need its smart assistant capabilities the most.

For example, Siri has been known to struggle with difficult words or long phrases. In fact, this is particularly obvious when Siri is trying to decipher non-English words and accents. While this can be a reason for some people to disable Siri altogether, an easier way to manage this and many other voice command-related issues is simply to type to Siri instead.