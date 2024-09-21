iPhone Overloaded? How To Delete And Offload Apps For More Space

When you install an app on your iPhone, it shows up in one of the category folders automatically generated in the App Library page, which you can easily access by swiping left on the home screen. If you have the option set up, it may also produce an icon directly on the home screen. In both cases, you can easily delete any app by long-pressing on the app icon until it shakes, hitting Delete App — or Remove App first so you can select Delete App — and confirming the action.

It's important to note that there really isn't a direct way to bulk-delete multiple apps in one go per se. If you're not keen on deleting apps one at a time through their app icons, you can do a more thorough job of finding and deleting unused iPhone apps by accessing your entire app library through your iPhone's settings. To do this, launch the Settings app, go to General, and hit iPhone Storage. Apart from seeing a bar graphic that indicates what is taking up the most space on your iPhone, you should also see a list of apps currently installed on your device as well as their corresponding file sizes.

To free up the most storage space possible, consider arranging the app list by file size and delete some from the top of the queue. If you want to target apps that you haven't used in a while, arrange apps by Last Used Date instead, scroll down and hit Show All, and delete apps from the bottom of the list.

To get rid of an iPhone app, tap on its entry on the list, hit Delete App, and then confirm the action. There's also an Offload App option if you prefer.