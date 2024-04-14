How To Reduce Photo File Sizes On Your iPhone

No matter how much you might love your Apple products, even the most dedicated fans can be frustrated with its storage space. Unlike some Android phones, whose storage space you can expand with an SD card, an iPhone can't change its internal device storage as easily.

Apple has been introducing iPhone models with more storage space for the past few years, which has been a welcomed change. The company's also made iPhones work well with cloud storage, and it's even introduced compatibility with external storage devices with its Files app.

Still, some people feel like there's never enough space. One reason is that many of us often take and share thousands of photos. Add in the iPhone's increasingly advanced cameras possibly pushing file sizes up too, and you can see where this is going.

Because of the nature of how we use our iPhones, you're bound to invest in cloud storage solutions, like iCloud+, at some point. Or, you might even be one of those rare people who buy external hard drives just to store vacation pictures. Regardless, this doesn't mean you shouldn't try to free some space on your phone.

So, if you're ready to get back some storage space and maybe a few extra dollars worth of storage solutions, here are some quick and easy ways for photos to take up less space on your iPhone.