How To Compress A Video On Your iPhone (4 Different Ways)

Your iPhone's video camera can accomplish a lot, and take some pretty decent shots to boot, but quality video comes at a cost: File size. And the larger the file size, the more complicated your videos can be to handle.

On a base level, larger video files take up more space. If you store enough of them you'll find yourself running out of room for them all (as well as any other files or apps you may want to keep on your phone). Beyond that, however, you may also need to consider file sizes in order to share your clips with anyone in the first place. Because different email services, social media platforms, and so on all have their own limitations when it comes to file sizes.

This is where video compression comes in, which metaphorically squeezes the video file down so that it takes up less storage space. The catch is that a reduction in file size also reduces the overall quality of the video. Depending on how you want the video to be viewed — a small phone screen, for example — this might not be an issue. Though if you need your video to look good on a large HD display you might want to consider alternative sharing methods rather than compression.