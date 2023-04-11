How To Use An Old iPhone As A Home Security Camera

There comes a time in every iPhone user's life when they need to upgrade to a newer model. Some people will trade in a recent model for a discount. But if you've been holding onto your phone for a few years, trading it in might not even be worth it, and your old phone will just end up in a drawer somewhere after you've bought a newer version. If you find yourself in that situation, there are actually a few useful ways you can repurpose your old iPhone, including using it as a security camera. The best part is how easy it is to transform your iPhone from a useless piece of junk into a vital part of your home security.

Not only does using an old iPhone save you money on buying a standalone security camera, but there's also an advantage in its portability. Because it's small, light, and battery-powered, you can untether it from a power source and use it as a temporary camera for any number of situations. For example, If you're at a friend's house and putting a young child down for a nap in a guest room, you can use it as a makeshift baby monitor, or use it to watch over kids playing in the yard or by the pool. You can also use a temporary camera to keep an eye on your laundry, barbecue, or front porch if you're expecting a package. By keeping your iPhone plugged in and placing it in a good location, you can use it as a permanent security camera. Either way, the steps for turning your old phone into a new camera are simple to follow.