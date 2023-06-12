How To Change Your iPhone Camera From HEIC To JPG (And Why You Should)

If you're sharing iPhone photos with fellow iPhone users, provided that they have a newer version of iOS installed, they should be able to view them in their original format, resolution, and frame rate without issue. In some cases, depending on whether the recipient's mobile device has HEIC support or is an iPhone running on at least iOS 11, photos shared via AirDrop, Messages, email, or other third-party methods might be automatically converted into a more compatible format, namely JPEG.

iPhone images saved in HEIC can be saved and edited on a computer, as long as it has a compatible operating system and software. If you have a Mac that's running on at least macOS High Sierra, you should be able to view, edit, or duplicate any photo on it that's been taken with an up-to-date iPhone. Otherwise, you might need to install certain operating system upgrades and use a photo-editing platform that offers support for HEIC files. The latter should be easy to do for tech-savvy users who can navigate their way through their computer's operating system support pages (to install any necessary HEIC support tools) and use programs like Adobe Photoshop.

If you are hoping to view iPhone images on an older and incompatible computer or are sending them to someone who may have difficulty going through the process of manually converting the files into a format their machine can read, you can tweak your iPhone's camera settings so that moving forward, any photo you take will be saved in JPEG, which is considered more universal across a variety of devices and platforms. You can also ensure that any image files sent out from your iPhone are automatically received in a compatible format.