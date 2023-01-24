Tweak These Four Settings On Your iPhone Camera To Get Better Photos

Gone are the days when you needed to lug around DSLR cameras to get pro-looking photos. These days, the iPhone camera can capture and produce images that are indistinguishable from DSLR output in terms of quality. But excellent photography depends as much on technique as it does on the equipment. In the hands of an amateur, even the best cameras end up creating very mediocre images, so it's important to know how to optimize the features available to you on your iPhone camera.

Some of the knobs and dials for controlling your camera's output are pretty obvious — you're greeted with them as soon as you open your Camera app. If you're not new to the iPhone, you're probably familiar with the exposure dial, viewfinder grid lines, zoom, aspect ratio, and mode switches (like using night mode for getting bright shots in low-light conditions, or Portrait mode for bokeh shots). If you haven't been taking advantage of these features, you could probably use this guide to taking better photos on your iPhone.

But there are other not-so-obvious settings hidden within your iPhone that can significantly improve the quality of the photos you take with your camera. Let's check out some of them.