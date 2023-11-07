How To Open HEIC Image Files On Your Windows Computer

Depending on how long you've been a Windows PC user, you may remember when videos distributed online came in various formats. Nowadays, with most of those formats having been made obsolete, this isn't usually an issue, as most videos are encoded using the H.264/AVC compression scheme with the audio compressed using AAC, the same format pushed by Apple as the default since the advent of iTunes. Just about everything supports these by default. Before, though? It was relatively common to have to download the codec — the program that encodes and decodes a given format — individually or as part of a "codec pack" to make sure that you could play any video you came across.

Windows users looking to view photos from their or their loved ones' iPhones are starting to experience a similar conundrum though. That's because iPhones now default to shooting photos in the newer HEIC format instead of the older JPEG. HEIC is short for "high-efficiency image container" and stores images using the "high-efficiency image file format" codec, or HEIF for short. HEIF is a significantly more efficient codec than JPEG, and it's also dependent on having the newer H.265/HEVC (high-efficiency video coding) video codec — most commonly used by Ultra HD/4K Blu-Ray discs — installed, as well. Since neither is bundled with Windows by default, you need to go out of your way to get them to view HEIC files on PCs. Read on to learn how to do just that.