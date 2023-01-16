You Can Set A Timer On Your iPhone For Photos - Here's How

The iPhone camera is one of the best smartphone cameras on the market. Apple has consistently improved on both hardware and software to deliver a seamless, on-the-go photo capturing experience.

Armed with such a tool, it would be super frustrating if you had the opportunity to capture yourself at a memorable event or a cool location, but there was no one around to help take the picture. Sure, you could take a selfie, but everyone who has even a passing familiarity with smartphones knows that the front cameras are almost always inferior to the back cameras in terms of image quality.

Thankfully, the iPhone has a built-in timer feature that puts your camera in automatic shooting mode by delaying the shutter release. There are two interval options: you can set the shutter to go off after a three-second or a 10-second delay. What you choose depends on how far from your phone you need to move after you set the timer.

If you're taking a wide, long-distance shot, you'll need some time to position yourself within the frame and strike a pose, so the three-second option will be too short. The same thing applies if you're taking a group photo. But, of course, if you're getting a close-up shot, the three-second delay should do just fine.

You'll need a surface on which you'll place your phone, or a tripod stand if you have one. Here's how to do it.