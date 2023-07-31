The Easiest Way To Find And Delete Unused iPhone Apps

There are several ways you can free up more storage space on an iPhone. At the top of the list is deleting any duplicate photos and videos from the Photos app — making this a habit should ensure you will have enough leeway to keep all iPhone functions fully operational. In general, it's good practice to routinely perform some housekeeping on your mobile phone's contents. This includes deleting apps you may no longer want or don't use often enough.

Your iPhone's home screen should have icons of some apps that are currently installed on the device. If you see one that you immediately know you don't want or need anymore, simply long-press on the icon, select Remove App from the menu, and then pick Delete App to erase it from the iPhone and free up space. However, you may have some apps on your iPhone that you don't remember ever installing. To find them, you'll need to go through your app library.