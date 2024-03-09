What's The Difference Between Cloud Storage And Local Storage?

Essentially, cloud storage is simply data storage that exists outside your digital device. Instead of a physical link to a specific device, users access cloud storage through the Internet or other networking protocols. Cloud storage, and the larger category of cloud computing, is vital at every level of digital-enabled life, from storing pictures and videos to managing the global Internet. Ordinary digital consumers experience cloud storage through various networked solutions to back up their personal files. Most big tech companies offer some kind of consumer-level cloud solution: Apple has iCloud (though iCloud alternatives for iPad and iPhone do exist), Google has Drive, Microsoft has OneDrive etc.

It's also possible to simply engineer your own, personal cloud storage by connecting local drives to a LAN or the Internet. These are called network-attached storage (NAS), but while they're a solid option for some people, we won't be focusing on those setups in this article. Short version: Cloud storage is a hard drive where you can save data even though it's not physically connected to your device.

Unsurprisingly, local storage means the opposite. Local storage is data stored directly on devices you physically own. It includes the built-in storage on your computer, phone, or tablet, as well as things like the SSDs and thumb drives produced by many major brands, plus older media like CDs, SD cards, and even the archaic floppy disk. In simple terms, local storage is the storage you have with you.