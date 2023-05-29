The Best Ways To Back Up Your PC Data

Professional computer people can be a bit harsh about backing up data. For that very reason, corporate I.T. departments are a great place to look for guidance on keeping your home data safe. The good news is that there are consumer-friendly tools that help you accomplish everything they recommend.

The things that I.T. people will tell you aren't backups include cloud computing, a single backup copy, a backup you can't restore promptly when you need to, file synchronization services like Dropbox, network-attached storage (NAS), and RAID disk arrays. Some of these are obvious (cloud computing just puts a single copy somewhere else), some mystifying at first (RAID creates two copies — but both can fail), and some are basically incorrect (NAS by itself isn't a backup, but can be a mechanism for backups).

It's probably easier to get a handle on good backup practices by understanding what you should do rather than what you shouldn't. A good place to start is the old 3-2-1 rule for creating three copies of your data: two locally on different media and one in the cloud. This is a bit dated ("different media" once meant old-school tape backups), but the principles hold: you want copies that are impervious to drive failure, a physical disaster (such as a fire), and any kind of bug that could eliminate more than one copy of that data. Here are the best ways to get your data backed up properly.