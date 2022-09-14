Building Your Own Cloud Storage Isn't As Crazy As You'd Think

Cloud storage is the modernization that consumers need. With more pictures, music and overall data dominating the digital storage of our lives, watchers, callers, and listeners are turning with great haste to streaming services, data storage options, and many other revolutionary technologies built on cloud servers.

Strictly speaking, cloud storage is simply the remote utilization of data, rather than relying on physical storage amenities within your handheld or desktop machine (via Amazon). With a cloud server, you can call up video, text files, music, games, and more to your phone, computer, or television without having to save files directly to your device — a system often working with its own data storage limitations already.

Broadly speaking, cloud storage requires a server of some type, used as the core hard drive and networked location for saving and retrieving information when the need or whim calls for it. While you could develop your own monstrous computer and link it into the home network for consistent personal access, there are simple alternatives that won't require the same legwork.

Alongside a motivation to cut the cord on storage and monthly subscription costs for commercial cloud solutions, there are some tips that can bring you to the finish line when building your own cloud power.