5 Quick Tips For Organizing Your Google Drive

Google Drive is one of the most essential Android apps to boost productivity, but have you looked at your storage space lately? If you use, create, and work with digital files, there's a high chance that your Drive is filled to the brim with all sorts of files, from class presentations and homework to client contracts and invoices. With such a large amount of documents, photos, and what-have-yous, your storage space would surely look like a hot mess.

This can be quite problematic for a number of reasons. One, it's hard to locate stuff when everything is scattered everywhere. Sure, there's a search bar you can utilize, but that's only helpful if you know the exact name of the file or folder you need. Two, there's a risk of overlooking or forgetting about files with urgent deadlines because they're buried under a sea of clutter. Lastly, such chaos can lead to inefficient storage use because you're likely to resort to duplicating files you misplaced.

To prevent such scenarios and keep you sane and productive, it's always a wise idea to organize your Google Drive. Here are five quick tips on how to do so.