The 10 Essential Android Apps To Take Your Productivity To The Next Level

Over the last few years, we've all taken a crash course in mobile productivity, and it's now understood that work can get done almost anywhere with a data signal or Wi-Fi connection. But with so many apps out there claiming to make you a more efficient person and solve all your problems, it's hard to know which to choose. On Android, where the Play Store is crowded full of apps that want to help manage your life, the choice can be daunting. But there are some gems out there, both well-known and relatively unknown, that might just be what you're looking for to take your productivity to the next level on your Android phone or tablet.

We're not going to list any app your workplace requires you to have, be it Slack, Teams, Outlook, or the now-ubiquitous Zoom. This list is instead focused on tools you can individualize for your own needs, whether at work or in your day-to-day life. From notetaking to file storage and project management to time management, here is a list of apps that will supercharge your mobile productivity on Android.