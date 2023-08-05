How To Organize And Sort Apps In Android Auto

We all have our preferences when it comes to sorting apps on our devices. Some of us like everything alphabetically, others like to put things in groups, and some of us just let everything appear in the order it was installed and get used to it. It's not a big deal to let the apps fall where they may on a phone, since you can move and organize them whenever you want. It's a slightly bigger deal on something like Android Auto, which you definitely should not fiddle around with because you can only use it while you're driving.

Of course, we still have our app preferences, but you'll want to see your customized Android Auto app display preferences when you're driving. Well, don't worry, because there's a way to sort and organize your apps on Android Auto before you even turn it on. That way, you can have everything the way you like it before you risk t-boning your car on a utility pole trying to sort where Spotify goes.