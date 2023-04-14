How To Share Your Google Calendar With Your Friends, Family Or Colleagues

Google Calendar sharing is only available on the web and desktop versions, so you'll need to do it on a computer. The Android and iOS apps don't support the sharing feature yet, although you can create and view tasks on both. You can open Calendar from the web browser of a mobile device, but the experience isn't as smooth as it is on desktop so we don't recommend it. On a computer, here's what you need to do:

Open the Google Calendar website and find the section named My Calendars. Hover the cursor over the calendar you want to share. Select the three-dot menu icon. Click Settings and Sharing.

From here, there are a few sharing options. For example, you can get a link to share your calendar with a number of select people or make it accessible to the public. You should be careful with the latter option — if you check the box, all the events on your calendar will be made available to any and everyone. It could even pop up in Google Search results.

To get a link, scroll down to the section named "Access permission for events," then select "Get shareable link." This option is best for one-time sharing. Say you're scheduling a meeting with a client prospect or an acquaintance, for example. If you want to make the calendar available to the public, check the "Make available to public" box and click the drop-down menu next to that to select access permissions. You can choose whether to allow all the details of the events on your calendar or hide details and only show time slots as busy or free.