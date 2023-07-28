5 Game-Changing Google Docs Hacks To Revolutionize Your Writing

Anybody who composes and edits bodies of text with some regularity ought to be familiar with Google Docs, as it's one of the most popular writing tools out there to date. Google's text-editing platform is easy and convenient to use, because all the documents you create can be viewed and edited on most devices that allow you to access your Google account, including mobile phones that have the Google Docs app installed. Of course, to take advantage of Google Docs's full functionality and the complete slate of features and tools, it's highly recommended that you do your actual writing through a desktop web browser.

A quick run-through of Google Docs' various navigation menus should already reveal several useful features you can utilize to optimize your writing experience. For instance, the ability to clear formatting from text you paste into a Google Docs document is only a quick click or keyboard shortcut away. You can also do something as simple as turn on the word count meter through the Tools menu so that you are aware of exactly how long your document is as you type. Whether it's familiarizing yourself with the user interface of Google Docs itself or trying out seemingly underutilized functions like voice typing, there are plenty of cool Google Docs hacks and tricks you can still discover. Below are a few suggestions you can start testing out.