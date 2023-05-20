How To Clear Formatting In Google Docs

As Google's flagship text editor, Google Docs is a highly popular platform for composing and editing documents. It's very easy to use and can be accessed on almost any device, may it be a computer or a mobile phone. However, the best way to edit documents is by accessing Google Docs through a desktop web browser as it gives you the full slate of text-editing tools.

One of the more useful tasks you can perform in Google Docs is clearing formatting from text. This is beneficial when you're copy-pasting text from a website or third-party source. It also helps when you are consolidating text collected or typed by different people who are potentially using different text-editing applications, as they may have applied different text styles, fonts, and the like to their output into one main document.

In either case, being able to clear the styles off of copied text allows you to retain Google Docs' default font formatting or blanket-apply a new set of font formats after all your text is appropriately spaced. You can remove the formatting from any text that will go into Google Docs in two ways: before you paste it into a document or while it's already in one.