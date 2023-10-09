5 Of The Best External Storage Devices For Your Android Phone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you bought your Android phone, you probably thought you had more than enough space to house your photos and other important files. However, over time, you may have noticed that WhatsApp, Messenger, and email files were taking up more and more precious space on your phone's internal storage. Deleting unneeded files can work for a while, but choosing between what's important and what's disposable isn't always easy. After all, you may want to keep all or most of it, but your phone just doesn't have the capacity to handle it all. Uploading them to a cloud service is another option, but those often come with fees that can add up after a while.
That's where external storage devices come in; these handy gadgets give you a secure space to store your files while freeing up valuable space on your phone, so you never have to compromise on keeping your cherished memories, essential documents, and other important files accessible and well-organized. Here are some of the best external storage devices to help you free up space on your Android phone.
Samgsung SSD T7
With 1TB of space, the Samsung SSD T7 is designed for people who need a high-capacity, portable, and fast storage solution to efficiently and securely handle files, data, and multimedia content while addressing the storage restrictions of Android phones. Its compact design makes it easy to take with you on the go, and the inclusion of USB 3.2 Gen 2 ensures you can access your data quickly, anytime, anywhere.
One of its defining features is the ability to handle large files with ease. It's an excellent companion for content creators, business professionals managing large volumes of data, or gamers, ensuring a smooth data-handling experience. For the security-minded, this device uses 256-bit AES hardware encryption to keep your data safe and prevent unauthorized access. Plus, its sturdy construction means it'll stand up well to the daily wear and tear. While many SSDs run hot, you won't have to worry about that with the T7, thanks to Samsung's thermal control technology, which keeps it cool even with heavy use.
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive
The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive pairs convenience with versatility, making it an attractive option for Android users who've run out of storage space on their phones. File transfers are quick with this device, which boasts rapid read speeds up to150MB/s, so you never have to wait long to access your photos, videos, and other files. It comes equipped with both USB Type-C and Type-A connectors and is backward-compatible with USB 2.0 ports, making it compatible with a wide variety of devices.
The retractable design and reversible USB Type-C connector add to its user-friendly appeal, ensuring hassle-free connections every time. You can choose from storage capacities ranging from 16GB to 256GB, so you can choose the one most suitable for your specific storage needs. The SanDiskMemory Zone App for Android, available in the Google Play Store, makes it easy to keep your files organized, optimize your device's storage space, and move files from your phone to the drive.
Sunany USB Flash Drive
If you take a lot of photos, you know how quickly they can fill up the space on your phone, leaving you with the problem of deleting photos or transferring them to your computer or a cloud service to free up space. The Sunany USB Flash Drive was designed with all that in mind and has features to help you manage your photo collection. Its one-click backup function makes organizing pictures quick and easy, eliminating the need to copy and paste countless files to the drive.
The device clocks in at a respectable 80 MB/s reading and 40 MB/s writing speed, ensuring quick file access and transfers. Its plug-and-play feature makes it easy to use out of the box without going through a complex setup. Whether you need a lot of storage or a moderate amount, this device has got you covered with multiple storage capacities, offering 128GB, 256G, and 512 GB for users with various needs.
Samsung Type-C USB Flash Drive
The Samsung Type-C USB Flash Drive stands out for its high-speed performance, varied storage capacities, dual connectivity options, and durable design. Transferring large files, photos, or videos between your phone and this device is quick and efficient, thanks to its 400 MB/s sequential read speed, ensuring minimal wait times for file transfers. Its USB connector makes it widely compatible with a variety of devices, including laptops, tablets, and cameras, in addition to your Android phone.
For those with older devices, its backward compatibility with USB 3.0/2.0 interfaces means they'll be able to use them as well. It's powerful yet compact, easily fitting in a pants pocket or the palm of your hand. It delivers reliable performance and rapid transfer speeds, so your data is always accessible when you need it. Given its portability, you'll probably take it with you on the go, exposing it to bumps, drops, and moisture. Since it's waterproof and shock-resistant, you won't have to worry about it sustaining significant damage or losing data when these things happen.
iDiskk 4-in-1 USB 3.0 Flash Drive
No external storage device for Android does it all, but the iDiskk 4-in-1 USB 3.0 Flash Drive comes pretty close. This 4-in-1 device boasts four different ports — lightning, Micro USB, USB, and Type-C, ensuring you can use it across various devices, including with your Android phone. This design also eliminates the need for multiple cables or adapters, bringing a plug-and-play experience to your phone. It uses USB 3.0 technology, guaranteeing rapid data transfer speeds so you can access and transfer your files quickly and efficiently.
If you travel a lot, you'll appreciate the portable design that makes it easy to take with you on the go, so you always have your files on hand when you need them. The app available for this device allows users to encrypt files with a password or Touch ID, offering an added layer of security and ensuring your sensitive information is well-protected.