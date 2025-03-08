10 Of The Best Bluetooth Speakers Worth Buying

Apart from smartphones and headphones, one of the most popular gadgets people buy is Bluetooth speakers. This is primarily because they're useful in several instances. You could be having a house party and may want to play some music for your friends to enjoy, or, you may want to sing along with some of your favorite tunes every day when showering. Some Bluetooth speakers can also be connected to TVs for a better sound experience compared to the built-in speakers. Regardless of your use case, a Bluetooth speaker is a handy device, so you may want to purchase one if you don't have one already. However, since it's such a popular commodity, there are hundreds of options in the market that may confuse you. If that's you, don't worry. This guide will solve precisely that.

I've been testing and professionally reviewing audio accessories like headphones, earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers for several years now. Having used a plethora of these gadgets, I have an understanding of all the parameters that contribute to a good music-listening experience. From the output wattage and Bluetooth version to the battery life and water resistance rating, a good speaker has to tick a bunch of checkboxes. Since it may be challenging for the generic consumer to judge a speaker based on these factors, I've shortlisted some of the best Bluetooth speakers money can buy.

These speakers cater to a wide range of audiences, so pick the one that's best suited for you.