10 Of The Best Bluetooth Speakers Worth Buying
Apart from smartphones and headphones, one of the most popular gadgets people buy is Bluetooth speakers. This is primarily because they're useful in several instances. You could be having a house party and may want to play some music for your friends to enjoy, or, you may want to sing along with some of your favorite tunes every day when showering. Some Bluetooth speakers can also be connected to TVs for a better sound experience compared to the built-in speakers. Regardless of your use case, a Bluetooth speaker is a handy device, so you may want to purchase one if you don't have one already. However, since it's such a popular commodity, there are hundreds of options in the market that may confuse you. If that's you, don't worry. This guide will solve precisely that.
I've been testing and professionally reviewing audio accessories like headphones, earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers for several years now. Having used a plethora of these gadgets, I have an understanding of all the parameters that contribute to a good music-listening experience. From the output wattage and Bluetooth version to the battery life and water resistance rating, a good speaker has to tick a bunch of checkboxes. Since it may be challenging for the generic consumer to judge a speaker based on these factors, I've shortlisted some of the best Bluetooth speakers money can buy.
These speakers cater to a wide range of audiences, so pick the one that's best suited for you.
Anker Soundcore 2
The 12-watt audio output produced by the dual neodymium drivers on the Anker Soundcore 2 seems to be pleasing a lot of users since it's one of the most popular and well-rated Bluetooth speakers out there. For just under $40, the Soundcore 2 provides thumping bass, loud volume levels, and exemplary battery life — a combination that's rather rare to see in this price segment. This makes the Anker Soundcore 2 a compelling option for those who don't want to spend too much on a speaker but also want a reliable option that gets the job done. If you're not going to be using a Bluetooth speaker frequently and only want one for occasional use, the Soundcore 2 fits the bill perfectly.
Despite its small size, users have reported that the Anker Soundcore 2 produces excellent levels of bass, which is an important factor for those who listen to a lot of upbeat music. This also makes it a good option for a gym speaker, especially if you don't prefer using wireless earbuds when working out. If you're wondering, the IPX7 rating keeps it safe from sweat or the occasional water spills. The 5,200mAh battery inside means the Soundcore 2 can play audio for a whopping 24 hours on a single charge. Realistically, you may have to charge the speaker once in 10 days or a fortnight depending on your usage. It's an absolute bang for your buck speaker if you're not looking for something too fancy.
Marshall Stanmore III
We've quickly moved from something not so fancy to a speaker that's extremely fancy. Marshall speakers are known for their unmatched quality — both in terms of the materials used in the construction of the speakers as well as the audio output. The Stanmore III is no different. On the outside, the speaker has a classic Marshall design with gold branding on the front grille. The top surface has the controls for the speaker, consisting of some buttons and knobs. These controls are designed to provide a retro look to the feature — something I truly appreciate. These design cues make the speaker stand out — especially in a world with a ton of generic-looking gadgets.
If you're impressed with how the speaker looks, wait till you turn it on. The audio is rich with an extremely wide sound stage, indicating that the instrument separation is fantastic, and so is the quality of the vocals. One aspect of Marshall speakers that you only appreciate once you hear music from them is how immersive they sound. Even if you have a large room and you place the speaker in one corner, you will hear the audio enveloping the entire room. The same is the experience with the Stamore III, thanks to its size. There's no denying that Marshall speakers are expensive. But, the music experience the Stanmore III provides is next to none.
Sonos Move 2
Sonos speakers may not have the same elegant design as those from Marshall, but they definitely pack a punch in terms of audio quality. Don't go by the Sonos Move 2's physical appearance and size; this unassuming speaker produces some of the highest-quality audio I've heard from a Bluetooth speaker. The reason it is able to output this level of audio is thanks in large to a new acoustic architecture, which has a precision-tuned woofer accompanied by two tweeters. You will be able to decipher when listening to music via the Sonos Move 2 just how clear the vocals are.
Apart from sheer dominance in audio quality, Sonos also has some smart features like automatically detecting your surroundings to optimize playback, touch controls on the top, and a wireless charging base to ensure the speaker always remains topped up. You won't have to bother about the last point too much, though, since the Sonos Move 2 lasts for close to 24 hours on a single charge, similar to the Anker Soundcore 2. So, expect about 10 days of endurance with moderate usage. Notably, the Move 2 also has support for Alexa, so you can ask it to play your favorite tracks. There's also AirPlay 2 support for Apple users, making it convenient for them to play music from their iPhone or Mac.
Bose SoundLink Flex
Unlike the Sonos Move 2, the Bose SoundLink Flex isn't going to offer crazy numbers like 24 hours of battery life. In fact, the rated endurance is half of it at 12 hours. However, it's also considerably more compact without compromising on the sound output. This makes it an excellent travel speaker that can play hi-fi audio. Moreover, the SoundLink 2 has a rugged exterior wrapped in silicone, along with an IP67 rating, which means you can take the speaker outdoors without worrying about dropping it and damaging it. There's also a hook on the side that you can use to hang the speaker on your backpack using a carabiner.
Two more features of the Bose SoundLink Flex that make it a worthy purchase are the stereo sound and PositionIQ technology. The former enables you to link two SoundFlex speakers to form a stereo pair so any music you play will be split into left and right channels. It's the perfect way to enjoy your music if you and your friends have the same speaker. As for the latter — the speaker can detect what position it is in automatically and configure the output based on that. Whether you've placed it upright on a table or hung it on a wall hook, the speaker optimizes the output. Bose has a legacy of making some of the best speakers, and the SoundLink Flex reiterates that with stellar audio quality in a compact form factor.
Beats Pill
We're back into the 24-hour battery life territory with the Beats Pill. The Beats Pill has such a large battery that you can connect a USB cable to the speaker and charge your phone with it in emergencies if you don't have a power bank. Apart from the high endurance, the Beats Pill is also known for its high volume levels despite having a fairly small footprint. The speaker punches well above its weight in terms of decibel levels and can easily fill a medium to large room with music. Most audio products from Beats emphasize lower frequencies and the same is the case with the Pill. The bass is excellent and packs a punch, though the treble does take a slight hit and vocals sound ever so slightly muddy at high volume levels.
However, these definitely aren't deal breakers as the overall sound output from the Beats Pill is still top-notch. Think of it as a slightly more affordable version of the Bose SoundLink Flex, but for those who like listening to hip-hop, rock, and EDM. Even the outer casing is similar to the Bose speaker in the sense that it's rugged and has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. You can also pair two Beats Pill speakers together for a stereo experience. One standout feature of this speaker is that you can connect it to your computer via a USB-C cable to enjoy lossless audio. This is something audiophiles and enthusiasts will certainly appreciate.
Sonos Roam 2
Sonos has been making big waves in the audio industry with its speakers, so anyone following the space would naturally be inclined towards trying one. However, most speakers from the brand are rather pricey, making it harder for the masses to try these fantastic products. While the Sonos Roam 2 isn't necessarily the most affordable Bluetooth speaker out there, it aims to make products from the brand more accessible to people with a price tag that's not as exorbitant as the Move 2 mentioned earlier. It manages to do so without compromising on the audio fidelity or smart features, which I appreciate.
It's durable and surprisingly lightweight for a speaker of this type, and it has the same Automatic Trueplay functionality as its elder siblings, which helps it tune the audio based on your surroundings. The battery life is rated at 10 hours, which is considerably lower than some other options on this list. This is definitely a bummer since it's less than half of what the Beats Pill or Anker Soundcore 2 offer at a lower price point. While endurance isn't the Roam 2's strongest suit, versatility sure is. The speaker has built-in Alexa support making it one of the few rare Bluetooth speakers to come with a smart assistant. You can ask it queries while you're on the move or use it as a smart speaker at home.
JBL Flip 6
If you thought pairing two Beats Pill speakers gives you all the thump you need, JBL wants to make you reconsider with its PartyBoost feature on the Flip 6. Essentially, PartyBoost lets you do the same but doesn't have a cap on the number of speakers you can pair together. If you're among a party of five and all of you have a JBL speaker, you can connect all of them together for an insanely loud and immersive audio experience. This is also a good way to keep users in the brand's ecosystem since anyone with a JBL speaker will buy one from the same brand whenever they're looking for a new speaker a few years down the line — just so they can pair and use them together.
Even without PartyBoost, the JBL Flip 6 is a nice outdoor speaker that's meant to be used near the pool or when you're on a bike ride. The rugged design is reassuring, and the lanyard is helpful to hang the speaker on a handlebar. While the battery life is slightly disappointing at 12 hours, the Flip 6 hits right back with a dedicated woofer + two tweeters design that ensures all frequencies are given equal attention. It also has dual passive radiators for improved bass. Together, they combine to make the JBL Flip 6 an excellent party speaker that produces audio that's fun and lively.
Sony LinkBuds
Sony's naming convention has always been super weird. Whether it's the extremely popular WH-1000 lineup of headphones from the brand or their shrunken-down version in the form of the WF-1000 earbuds, I wish the brand had a more straightforward naming scheme. The reason I brought this up is because this particular speaker from Sony is called LinkBuds — which is also the name of a pair of wireless earbuds from the brand. Why would you name your speaker and wireless earbuds the same, considering they're very different products? Anyhow, rant aside, the Sony LinkBuds Wireless Speaker is one of the best Bluetooth speakers made by Sony in several different ways. For starters, the audio output is fantastic, thanks to a 360-degree throw. Then, there's the slew of smart features that make it compelling.
Let's kick off with the Quick Access button that's mapped to launch your favorite music streaming service. The speaker automatically launches the set service and starts playing music without the user having to touch their phone. There's a charging cradle bundled inside the box making it extremely easy to charge the speaker. Once charged, it lasts for a whopping 25 hours. Finally, the LinkBuds branding makes a little bit of sense when you factor in the auto-switch functionality that lets you automatically switch playback between the speaker and a pair of LinkBuds headphones or the 1000XM5 earbuds from the brand. If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker specifically for home, this is a good option.
Marshall Emberton III
Marshall speakers are generally the kind that you would place in a nice spot on your desk or on top of a fireplace to improve the aesthetic appeal of the area. However, the Emberton series from Marshall takes a completely different approach by catering to consumers who want a speaker that's easy to carry around while providing the same level of audio expertise we've come to expect from the brand. I'm happy to report that the Marshall Emberton III delivers on that front to a large extent. Since it's a portable speaker, it's certainly not as bulky as most other Marshall speakers. Despite having a compact form factor, it retains the core design elements of a Marshall speaker like the golden branding on the front, retro buttons and knobs, and a leatherette finish.
The brand has added some smart features that adjust the tonal balance of the audio at every volume level so it sounds good all the time. It also outputs multi-directional sound for a spatial effect — ensuring that the speaker gets sufficiently loud despite its small form factor. Then there's the IP67 rating, which is commendable given the design. What's even more commendable, though, is the massive 32 hours of playback time on a single charge. This is the best battery life I've seen on any Bluetooth speaker, let alone one that's compact. The Marshall Emberton III is easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of audio quality, battery life, and robustness.
JBL Go 4
JBL's Go series of speakers is extremely popular among the youth for two main reasons. It's compact yet rugged, so you can carry it in a backpack without worrying about added weight or damaging the speaker. Additionally, it's quite affordable and produces high-quality audio that delivers much more than you would expect from a speaker of this size and price. The JBL Go 4 continues that legacy by offering connectivity with the JBL smartphone app that lets you tune the EQ to match your preferences. It has an ultra-portable design with an integrated hook, so you can hang it in your bathroom while you take a shower. The IP67 rating definitely helps with this particular use case.
Given that it's a compact speaker, the battery life is slightly lower than some other options, with a rating of seven hours. I believe JBL could have fit in a larger battery pack, especially considering the fact that several Bluetooth speakers on this list have up to 24 hours of battery life crammed into a form factor that's not considerably larger than that of the JBL Go 4. However, that doesn't take away from the fact that the audio quality and loudness levels via the JBL Go 4 are excellent, making it a default recommendation for anyone who is looking for a compact speaker to throw in their backpack at all times. You can also opt for the last-gen Go 3 if you wish to save a few bucks.
How we picked the Bluetooth speakers
As you already saw, the list consists of Bluetooth speakers from multiple brands for large homes or even office spaces, house parties, gyms, bathrooms, and even ones that can be used outdoors when hiking or biking. Each speaker has a certain set of pros and cons depending on its intended application. For instance, a speaker meant to fill your entire house with soothing melodies each morning may not necessarily have waterproofing, but it will have a clean audio output with loud volume levels. Similarly, a Bluetooth speaker that's meant to be hung in your bathroom may not necessarily have the most clear vocals but will have a rugged form factor with best-in-class protection against water.
No speaker can perform all duties perfectly, so it's important to narrow down your use cases and pick a speaker that doesn't make any compromises for that intended purpose. If you use Bluetooth speakers for varied purposes, I recommend getting two or more separate speakers for each situation. This way, you can have a speaker in your backpack for when you're heading out, one in your bathroom for when you're showering, and one in your bedroom to play calming white noise just before bed.