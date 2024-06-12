We Tried Amazon's Most Popular Bluetooth Speaker, And It Defied Expectations

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, you often get what you pay for. A good build and sound quality to match doesn't come cheap. Here to counter that notion is the Anker SoundCore 2, which is one of the best-selling speakers on Amazon, just as the original was before it. Looking at the product listing, it's easy to see why this thing is flying off the shelves. Anker is a reputable brand, and the $30-$40 it's retailing for — with or without a coupon — is not a lot of money for a Bluetooth speaker.

Still, why have so many people decided on this particular cheap speaker? Has Anker gamed Amazon's rankings, or is it genuinely that good? I needed to find out whether it's worth three or four of your hard-earned Hamiltons, so I forked out the cash, and, in an impressive feat of logistics, Amazon's overworked delivery team had it to me by nightfall. However, when the SoundCore 2 showed up on my doorstep, I was nervous.

Max Miller/SlashGear

I'm an audio nerd at heart, you see. Having spent so much of my life in the world of music production, bad sound quality feels akin to sacrilege. In the audio world, quality has a hefty price, and I fully expected to despise the Anker SoundCore 2. I've heard my share of budget Bluetooth speakers over the years and expected to unbox a plastic crime against my eardrums. Instead, what I found was a surprisingly high-quality speaker for the price, making it the value king for anyone who wants a cheap, no-frills Bluetooth speaker.