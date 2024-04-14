5 Budget-Friendly Portable Bluetooth Speakers Worth Buying From Best Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Smartphone speakers are getting louder and have increasing audio quality. However, they're still not enough when you want to share your music or sound with other people or if you have to listen far from your phone. This is especially true if you want to enjoy your playlist while in the shower, you're outdoors and want to watch a movie with your friends, or work indoors and like music to liven up the atmosphere.
While you can pick from any of the best portable Bluetooth speakers to deliver your aural needs, these devices cost a pretty penny. So, they're not the best options if you're on a budget but still want something to play your sounds on.
Nevertheless, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy loud music even if you're pinching pennies. So, if you're raring to share your music and sounds with the people around you but don't want to empty your wallet, these are five budget-friendly portable Bluetooth speakers you can get from Best Buy.
We discovered these products by examining Best Buy's catalog of the most affordable portable Bluetooth speakers, comparing user feedback, professional reviews, and our own experience, and building a solid recommendation list. You can see our complete methodology at the end of the list if you want to know more.
Insignia Rugged Portable Bluetooth Speaker
At just $19.99, the Insignia Rugged Portable Bluetooth Speaker is the most affordable device on this list, yet it still delivers what you need. It's Bluetooth 4.2, so it's compatible with most smartphone models. Furthermore, it has an auxiliary input, making it perfect for users who want to use it with devices that do not have a wireless Bluetooth connection.
This small speaker has a couple of things primarily going for it: its price, which makes it the most affordable speaker you can get, and its water resistance. Although it doesn't have an IP rating, it can still handle a few splashes here and there, and its thick rubber case protects it from minor bumps, scratches, and falls. It also comes with a strap, so you can easily hang it anywhere in your bathroom or workshop. A robust rubber flap also protects its aux and charging ports, preventing dust and water ingress at these locations.
However, many users complain that it's not as loud as they expected, and its battery life is lacking. Nevertheless, it should be good enough for a small group of people who want to listen to music or audio in a relatively quiet place. It also still uses a micro USB port for charging, so you'll likely need to dig out an old phone cable to power this speaker.
Given its cheap price, this is already good enough for what it is — a basic speaker for personal use. But if you can spare a little bit more, we recommend getting a speaker that can deliver a better experience with a longer battery life.
Altec Lansing HydraMotion Everything Proof Speaker
If you can spare a bit more, the Altec Lansing HydraMotion Everything Proof Speaker costs $39.99 at BestBuy. Although it is double the price of the previous Bluetooth speaker, you get a lot more with the HydraMotion Everything Proof.
First, it's IP67, so it can withstand harsh outdoor conditions. It's also designed to float, so it won't sink to the bottom should you accidentally drop it in the pool. Aside from its ruggedness, it has a couple of LED lights at the top with 11 modes that will match your tunes. It also has a built-in handle and carabiner, making it easier to carry around.
This speaker is great for personal use, especially if you share your tunes with a small group in a quiet room. However, some users say the audio is not well-balanced, with too much bass coming from its built-in subwoofer. While this is great for some music genres, it makes it harder to understand dialog from TV shows, movies, and podcasts.
What makes this speaker stand out is that if you have a friend who also has this speaker or can afford to buy two, you can pair them together to deliver a stereo listening experience. Even if you buy two HydraMotion Everything Proof speakers, you still spend less than $100, making it a budget-friendly option for pumping stereo music into your space. But if you prioritize overall sound quality over stereo effects, consider getting a more expensive speaker than two of these devices.
JBL GO3 Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker
JBL is one of the best Bluetooth speaker brands on our list. Although it's known for powerful but expensive devices, JBL also makes a couple of affordable wireless speakers. The JBL GO3 is one such speaker; it's a small, ultra-portable speaker that still delivers good-quality audio.
The GO3 Portable is IP67-rated, so you can bring it anywhere without fearing you'll damage it. And despite its small size, it still has a five-hour playtime, allowing you to enjoy your tunes for almost half a day before requiring a recharge. It also uses a USB-C charging port, so you don't have to bring a separate cable.
The SoundGuys also rated the JBL GO3 7.5 points, while their users gave it a higher score of 8.2. It offers great sound quality for its price, and the handy built-in loop, although small, makes it easy to hang anywhere. However, the GO3 is missing a microphone, so you can't use it to take calls. Furthermore, despite its IP67 rating, it sinks in water, so you have to dive in to save it in case you drop it in a pool.
The JBL GO3 is rated for a 4.2-watt output, delivering excellent loudness in such a small package. You can get the JBL GO3 Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker for $49.99 at BestBuy.
Sony XB100 Compact Bluetooth Speaker
Sony is another brand known for its premium offerings, such as the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the Sony WF-1000XM5 SlashGear reviewed. However, Sony also makes affordable speakers that still deliver a premium experience, like the Sony XB100 Compact Bluetooth Speaker. This speaker is relatively affordable, at $59.99 at BestBuy.
The XB100 features an IP67 rating, allowing you to use it anywhere. It can also last substantially longer than many competitors, with a battery life of up to 16 hours, which could get you through up to one week of intermittent listening. However, the included charging cable is pretty short, but you can always use the one you have on your phone for convenience.
The Sony XB100's small soda can size makes it easy to carry around, and its strap is pretty useful if your hands are full or if you want to hang it somewhere. Tom's Guide found that the XB100's driver, passive radiator, and sound diffusion processor will work together to deliver an expansive sound stage. Despite its small size, it can deliver powerful sound and deep bass so that you can enjoy the richness of your tunes.
Aside from the speaker's beautiful sound on a budget, you can also pick from four colors to match your mood and style. That way, you can enjoy your tunes with a premium portable Bluetooth speaker without the premium price.
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Logitech has long been in the PC peripheral game and is known for making one of the best-rated computer speakers in 2024. It also owns the Ultimate Ears brand, which makes excellent Bluetooth speakers.
The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is the company's follow-up to the successful Wonderboom 2. It is $99.99 at BestBuy, making it the most expensive option on our list. Nevertheless, this price is justified by its 360-degree stereo sound so that you can place it at the center of your room, and everyone around you will enjoy your tunes equally. It also has a remarkable 14-hour battery life with an IP67 rating, so you can use it for an all-day pool party and then use it in the shower afterward before you go to bed. And even if you run out of power, it will take a little over two and a half hours to get it back to full.
RTings.com also rates this speaker highly for outdoor and podcast use, although it's not recommended if you're an audiophile who wants the best sound quality from your speakers. It also doesn't come with a physical connection, so you can only rely on Bluetooth to play music on it. But the biggest drawback is that it doesn't have an app you can use to customize it. So, you cannot change its graphic equalizer setting, and it also cannot pair with other Ultimate Ears speakers.
Nevertheless, you can pair the Wonderboom 3 with another one for a louder sound and a true stereo experience. It comes in four colors: Active Black, Performance Blue, Joyouse Brights, and Hyper Pink — so you can choose any model that perfectly suits your style.
How we came up with our list
We chose these five affordable speakers by comparing BestBuy's available options based on price and user feedback. Before adding these speakers to our list, we also considered some of our previous reviews, the reputation of the company that made them, and professional reviews from other experts like SoundGuys, Tom's Guide, and RTings.com.
While many premium speakers can deliver a better sound stage, they are often far more expensive and will cost much more. The speakers we listed above all cost below $100 and are often on sale with discounts, driving the prices even lower. They may not be the best that money can buy, but they will deliver a good listening experience at the price you can get them.