Sony WF-1000XM5 Review: The Best Wireless Earbuds Retain The Crown

Jamming the WF-1000XM5 earbuds into your ears might take some getting used to, especially if you don't typically use in-ear buds, but once you figure out the best angles it's not very difficult to push and twist until they're in position. And once they're in, they should stay in place without much trouble during regular activity.

Of course they aren't designed to sit inside your ear canal just for the sake of keeping them in place. The size and placement of the buds also helps them more effectively produce some pretty rich sound. As always the sound quality can differ based on the quality of the source itself, but music, YouTube videos, and just about any other high quality audio comes through sounding nice and punchy.

What's less punchy (intentionally so) is the noise cancellation. Turning it on is basically like flipping a switch, with outside noise immediately dropping out — unless it's particularly loud or sharp. Running water, yelling cats, noisy upstairs neighbors, and even an air conditioner right next to your head are barely an auditory blip when noise cancellation is active. Particularly if you're listening to something, though the earbuds work really well at simply muting everything except the sound of your own breathing or chewing. So if you just want things to be quiet for a while you can use them in lieu of earplugs.

On the flipside, turning noise cancellation off almost acts like a noise enhancer. Nearby noises often sound a little louder or more pronounced, and your own voice will probably come across a little too intense unless you turn the volume down (or speak more softly).