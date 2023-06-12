Amazon Echo Buds (2023) Review: Cheap Earbuds That Are Nice For The Price

Amazon's 2023 Echo Buds come with almost everything you'll need to get started or replace an older pair of earbuds. They're tucked inside a compact charging case, which itself is tucked in a fairly small box, with all the necessary setup steps documented on the inside of the box flap — and more extensive booklets nestled behind the case. Each bud has a silicone cover wrapped around it to start (with two replacement covers included if you ever need them), and they'll fit in the case just fine whether they're sleeved or not.

One thing the Echo Buds are missing, though, is a charging cable. Granted these days it's likely that most people will have the requisite USB-C cable themselves due to it coming with some other electronic device because it's pretty much the new norm. Still, it may make for a frustrating experience if you don't know you'll need to provide your own. Fortunately, in this instance, the Echo Buds arrived with a full charge, while the case also had a fair bit of power remaining.

Setting up the Echo Buds was simple and irritating all at once. The negative part of the experience starts with Amazon's documentation that insists that you must use the Alexa app. To put it bluntly, the app is annoying to set up. It asks for information you may not want to share (like exact location, contacts, and so forth) while making it seem like such access is essential (it isn't). But you can also skip all of that and just connect them like any other Bluetooth headset.