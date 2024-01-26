5 Top Rated Computer Speakers For Your PC In 2024
Ready to upgrade from your monitor's crumby built-in speakers to a more immersive sound system? A good set of speakers can dramatically improve the audio quality at your computer, whether your listening to music, playing games, or streaming television.
Choosing the right speakers can feel daunting, though. There are a lot of options available across a wide range of price points, with many of them offering unique features — like the SteelSeries lineup, which even includes a system with 5.1 surround sound. How do you choose?
I've been professionally reviewing tech for over four years, and I've also been tinkering with sound systems ever since I was old enough to use a pair of wire cutters. One of the best starting points for buying any new piece of audio tech is to take a look at the highest reviewed products across multiple professional review websites, and compare the results to the top customer reviewed products on aggregate sites like Amazon and Best Buy. These are five of the top-rated computer speakers worth getting in 2024.
Creative Pebble Pro
Those who are looking for a budget option will be hard-pressed to find a better value-per-dollar than the Creative Pebble Pro. Creative is known for making stylish speakers that may not produce the best audio on the market, but can generate a better sound than most of the competition at its low-end price point.
The Pebble Pro sound system is composed of two sleek, minimalist speakers. They have a low-profile, round housing that is as stylish as it is unobtrusive. These 2.0 speakers can either connect to your computer via a wired USB Type-C connection or Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. They have 2.25" drivers that Creative promises have been completely rebuilt from previous generations into a new design that delivers more headroom and better audio performance. They also have built-in customizable RGB around the base.
Tom's Hardware enjoyed the compact design and the improvements Creative has made in the Pro over the previous Pebble speakers, but didn't like that the speakers don't have a subwoofer port. At PCWorld, Alaina Yee says that "These speakers offer pleasing, crystal-clear sound with plenty of volume and practical extras that can enhance your PC experience."
PCMag also complimented the Pebble Pro's audio performance and affordability, though it lamented the limited Bluetooth codec support and that you would need a separate adapter if you wanted them to draw power from an outlet instead of your PC. These speakers have a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Amazon.
Edifier G2000
Next on our list, we have the Edifier G2000. Edifier is one of the biggest brands in the computer speaker business, meaning you'll frequently see the company's name crop up in similar "best of" lists.' Edifier has a reputation for good sound quality at a reasonable price.
The G2000 speakers are no exception. The system is composed of two compact 2.75-inch speakers with 16W RMS power output. These speakers aren't huge, to be sure, but they're feature-rich and available at an accessible price point. They have modern-looking hexagonal column-shaped cabinets with a backward mega bass port, 12 lighting effects for added ambiance, and a mechanical shift lever for volume control. The system has Bluetooth, USB sound card, and Aux compatibility, and comes with three built-in equalizer modes: Music, Game, and Movie.
TechRadar praised the speakers' compact design, connectivity options, and full sound, but pointed out that there was very little sound imaging, and that the high-end wasn't as detailed as other speakers. HiFi Report stated in its review that, while the USB cable is a little short, the G2000s are excellent options for anyone looking for a set of compact speakers. If that weren't enough, this is also one of the highest-rated computer speakers on both Amazon and Best Buy, with a 4.7 out of 5 rating on both retail sites.
Logitech Z623
Then there is the Logitech Z623. Logitech is one of the most well-known and regarded PC peripheral designers and manufacturers in the world. The company makes everything from basic mouse and keyboard sets to high-end gaming gear. It also makes some pretty great speakers.
The Logitech Z10 speakers that came out a few years ago are pretty impressive in terms of power output, but the Z623 is the most popular option currently available in the company's lineup. This system includes two desktop speakers and comes paired with a subwoofer. It has THX-certified sound with a 400-watt peak and 200-watt RMS power. The subwoofer is 130W, while each of the satellite speakers is 35W.
"The Logitech Z623 is absolutely worth the price of admission, especially if you're into watching big Hollywood blockbusters and playing the latest AAA video games," says Bill Thomas of Lifewire. "You're getting booming, cinematic bass with satellite speakers that are clear enough to watch movies."
Tech Radar was also a fan of the sound quality in these speakers, pointing out that they had good dimensional sound and a solid build quality. The publication's only complaint was that the speaker cables on the system are proprietary. This system is also among the highest rated on Best Buy, with another 4.7 out of 5 score.
Audioengine A2+
Those who are willing to spend a bit more will likely enjoy the options available from Audioengine. This company is best known for making easy-to-install sound systems that offer superior audio, without the need for an external amp or a digital to analog converter (DAC).
Its highest-reviewed product is the Audioengine A2+. This sound system is comprised of two large cabinet speakers that actually come with a DAC built-in. These come in black, white, red, or purple. These can be connected either via USB for higher fidelity or Bluetooth for a cleaner setup. It doesn't come with a subwoofer, but it does have an output for one if you would like to add one separately.
PCMag praised the A2+ for its audio accuracy, as well as being one of the only wireless speaker sets to offer stereo separation. CNET seemed to approve of the A2+ speakers as well. "If you're looking for a set of compact, good-looking PC speakers that deliver great sound for their size, the Audioengine A2+ certainly fits the bill."
Edifier R1280DB
Finally, we have another set from Edifier, though this one is a significant step up from the G2000. The Edifier R1280DB is a full-sized pair of 42W cabinet speakers with wood-veneered MDF enclosures.
They have bass, treble, and master volume dials on the side panel and support Bluetooth, Optical, Coaxial, and Dual RCA connectivity. They also have a front-facing bass reflect port. They're acclaimed for their sound, but they're also quite reasonably priced when compared to other, similarly designed computer speaker sets.
TechRadar praised the R1280DB speakers for the richness and fullness of their sound, with particular enthusiasm for their clarity and volume. The publication did, however, point out that the equalizer and spatializer tech wasn't quite on par with some of Edifier's competitors. Android Central enjoyed the design, connectivity options, overall sound, and value, only criticizing the fact that Bluetooth streaming is limited to SBC.
The speakers' biggest critics were from Apple Insider. It argued that the mid-range frequencies from the speakers were a bit muddy and found the design generic, but still claimed that the speakers "have a well-rounded, voluminous sound" that is "slightly better than their price might suggest."
These speakers have a respectable 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, and they are the highest reviewed set of computer speakers on Best Buy at 4.8 out of 5.
Methodology
As mentioned previously, I've been professionally reviewing gaming and computer hardware for over four years, and have spent countless hours tinkering with speakers and sound systems. When putting this list together, I examined over a dozen professional tech review publications and checked which computer speakers were reviewed the most frequently and received the highest scores on average. I then looked these products up on Amazon and Best Buy, to see which of them had consistently high user reviews as well.
Once I had a decent list of candidates, I used my own knowledge of sound systems and examined the specifications, features, and price points of each of these sound systems before choosing the five that seemed to offer the most quality and value across a reasonable spectrum of price points.