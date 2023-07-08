Analog Vs Digital Signals: What's The Difference, And How Do They Work?

The distinction between analog and digital signals is very simple, but it can still be a challenge to wrap one's mind around the concepts that define the two systems. Just when you think you've got it, you run across an argument on some YouTube video that half-convinces you everyone else is wrong.

The trouble isn't that it's insurmountably difficult to understand. It's that we're treating these things as mutually exclusive constructs with natural, inviolable distinctions, but it's not that simple. One of the principal facts behind the distinction is that the very form of radio waves is analog, but we know it's possible via amplitude or frequency modulation to encode binary digital values into an analog wave. Doing so might violate our own rules — but not any natural laws. There are many examples, like this digital clock made of Corian and wood acting in a decidedly analog fashion.

All of this is okay because the terms serve their purpose anyway. Analog signals are structured, created, transmitted, and interpreted for the use of analog equipment. Digital signals do the same for use with digital equipment. As long as a signal performs these missions cleanly, they may be considered analog or digital without reservation.

By the way, nothing says that analog or even digital signals even have to be electrical, but in most cases that's the topic at hand, so we'll mostly talk about electrical signals here.