SteelSeries Goes Hard With First PC Speakers Lineup
For over two decades, SteelSeries has been a major player in the gaming and esports arena. The company — which started its journey by making gaming-centric mice and keyboards — is today known for gaming products that range from gaming headsets and mousepads to controllers. A product that SteelSeries has had particular success with in recent years is its Arctis line of wired and wired headsets. Given the popularity of the Arctis series, it may come as a surprise to many people that SteelSeries — until 2022 — chose to stay away from the lucrative gaming-focused desktop speakers market.
According to a press release, SteelSeries has finally made the call to jump onto the PC speakers bandwagon with the launch of an entirely new family of desktop speakers. The three new speakers are part of a new lineup called SteelSeries Arena. The first products from the lineup include the SteelSeries Arena 3, Arena 7, and Arena 9 — all of which target a broad spectrum of gamers.
The SteelSeries Arena 3 — the most affordable of the three products — is a no-frills 2-channel system that targets gamers on a tight budget. Those with the ability to go slightly up the price ladder can upgrade to the SteelSeries Arena 7, which adds a subwoofer and RGB lighting to the mix. Rounding off the Arena series is the top-of-the-line SteelSeries Arena 9, which is a 5.1 setup along with a bevy of RGB lighting options to amp up the overall gaming experience.
SteelSeries Arena 3, Arena 7: Targeting the budget gamers
Despite being a simple two-channel system, the SteelSeries Arena claims to have one ace up its sleeve. The product uses a 4-inch fiber cone driver, which SteelSeries suggests is among the biggest speaker drivers in the gaming audio space. In addition to wired connectivity support using the 3.5mm audio jack, the Arena 3 also gets Bluetooth as an option.
Rounding off the features on the Arena 3 is an adjustable stand that lets users tilt and position the speakers for optimal listening. The SteelSeries Arena 3 retails for $129.99 and is available for sale at retail locations around the world.
Next up is the SteelSeries Arena 7, a 2.1-channel setup that includes two front-firing speakers, twin tweeters, and RGB lighting to add an extra bit of oomph. In addition to the main speakers, the Arena 7 gets a bottom-firing subwoofer with a 6.5-inch driver for enhancing the lower frequencies.
The SteelSeries Arena 7 speakers offer a wide array of connectivity options and support PCs, Macs, and several generations of PlayStation gaming consoles. Like the Arena 3, wireless audio support is enabled thanks to its support for Bluetooth.
SteelSeries Arena 9: For pro-level gamers
The SteelSeries Arena 9 targets the serious gamer for whom its $599 price tag can — perhaps — be justified. This Arena 9 claims to be the world's first USB 5.1 gaming system and includes twin front channel speakers, two wall-mountable rear speakers, a center channel, and a subwoofer. Like the Arena 7, this product also gets a control pad with an OLED display that directly plugs into the subwoofer.
Along with these three speakers, SteelSeries also introduced a new ear-mounted wireless microphone called the Arena Wireless Mic — which will also be a part of the Arena brand. This $99.99 microphone is specifically designed to work with Arena speakers and allows users to chat with gaming buddies while listening to them via the speakers. This microphone supports USB-C connectivity and connects to multiple systems, including PCs, PlayStation consoles, and Mac computers.
All products from the Arena lineup use premium organic fiber and silk drivers that the company suggests will amp up the in-game soundscape in popular titles like Cyberpunk, Red Dead Redemption II, God of War, Call of Duty, Assassin's Creed, and Destiny 2.