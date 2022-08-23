SteelSeries Goes Hard With First PC Speakers Lineup

For over two decades, SteelSeries has been a major player in the gaming and esports arena. The company — which started its journey by making gaming-centric mice and keyboards — is today known for gaming products that range from gaming headsets and mousepads to controllers. A product that SteelSeries has had particular success with in recent years is its Arctis line of wired and wired headsets. Given the popularity of the Arctis series, it may come as a surprise to many people that SteelSeries — until 2022 — chose to stay away from the lucrative gaming-focused desktop speakers market.

According to a press release, SteelSeries has finally made the call to jump onto the PC speakers bandwagon with the launch of an entirely new family of desktop speakers. The three new speakers are part of a new lineup called SteelSeries Arena. The first products from the lineup include the SteelSeries Arena 3, Arena 7, and Arena 9 — all of which target a broad spectrum of gamers.

The SteelSeries Arena 3 — the most affordable of the three products — is a no-frills 2-channel system that targets gamers on a tight budget. Those with the ability to go slightly up the price ladder can upgrade to the SteelSeries Arena 7, which adds a subwoofer and RGB lighting to the mix. Rounding off the Arena series is the top-of-the-line SteelSeries Arena 9, which is a 5.1 setup along with a bevy of RGB lighting options to amp up the overall gaming experience.