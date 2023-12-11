This Anker Charging Station Is Ideal For Your iPhone And Apple Watch
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Despite all the advancements in modern smartphones, battery life is still something that needs to be constantly monitored. Whether you have an Android phone or an iPhone, you're going to be charging your device at least once a day — more often if you're a power user. Your smartphone isn't the only battery-hungry device you need to keep tabs on though. Wireless earbuds are increasingly commonplace, as are smartwatches.
If you're an iPhone user, your accessories of choice are likely to be an Apple Watch and AirPods. The Apple Watch needs to be charged every day, while AirPods can go a bit longer, depending on your usage. To make things worse, you might need to carry different charging cables for each device, thanks to Apple's reluctance to switch to USB-C until the iPhone 15 series.
A solution for this is to invest in a charging station. These usually consist of a MagSafe or wireless charger for your iPhone, an Apple Watch charger, and a Qi charging pad for AirPods or other wireless charging earbuds. Charging stations are compact and look great on a desk or bedside table while taking care of cable clutter in the process. There are several charging stations available online, but one that stands out is the Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe. We personally acquired and reviewed the charging station and recommend this product based on our extended usage.
One wireless charger for three Apple devices
The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is not your typical charging station. As the name suggests, it's shaped like a cube. The top of the cube is a MagSafe charger for your iPhone. This can be tilted up to a 60-degree angle, letting you watch videos on the iPhone or interact with the screen while it's charging. When the MagSafe charger is lifted, it reveals a wireless charging pad for your AirPods or other compatible earbuds underneath. A pop-out shelf on the side houses an Apple Watch charger.
Thanks to MagSafe, your iPhone can charge at 15W speeds — double the speed of wireless chargers and the average charging brick. In our testing, we found that the iPhone 12 could charge completely in under two hours at that speed. Charging the Apple Watch Series 8 from 20% to full took under an hour. That's pretty impressive speed-wise and means you can pop both devices on in the morning and have them fully charged before you're ready to head out the door.
The MagSafe charger is also ideal for charging your iPhone overnight. If you have an iPhone with an always-on display, you can take advantage of StandBy mode to display widgets or photos on the screen.
Anker's 3-in-1 charging cube is the ideal travel charger
What makes Anker's charging station so useful is its compact design. Most Apple charging stations feature a branching design to accommodate the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. This doesn't make them travel-friendly, as they either take up space in your luggage or are prone to breakage.
Anker solves this with the charging cube. When not in use, the MagSafe charger and Apple Watch charger click into place, leaving only a compact cube. Anker provides a 30W charger and USB-C charging cable in the box, so you don't need to carry your own. You can even use the charging cube on a plane, train, or car to charge your iPhone and while using it as a portable stand.
If we had to nitpick, the charging cube is quite heavy at 410g, which is surprising given its small size. However, this is due to the high-quality materials like copper and magnets, which are required for a reliable charger. The weight does have an advantage — it makes the charging cube incredibly stable. Plus, the magnets are pretty strong, and a silicone ring at the base prevents it from falling off a table.
You can get the Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe for $149.95 from Apple and Anker, and while there are alternatives for a fraction of the price on Amazon, the compact design and quality materials make this one of the best iPhone accessories available right now.