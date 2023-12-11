This Anker Charging Station Is Ideal For Your iPhone And Apple Watch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite all the advancements in modern smartphones, battery life is still something that needs to be constantly monitored. Whether you have an Android phone or an iPhone, you're going to be charging your device at least once a day — more often if you're a power user. Your smartphone isn't the only battery-hungry device you need to keep tabs on though. Wireless earbuds are increasingly commonplace, as are smartwatches.

If you're an iPhone user, your accessories of choice are likely to be an Apple Watch and AirPods. The Apple Watch needs to be charged every day, while AirPods can go a bit longer, depending on your usage. To make things worse, you might need to carry different charging cables for each device, thanks to Apple's reluctance to switch to USB-C until the iPhone 15 series.

A solution for this is to invest in a charging station. These usually consist of a MagSafe or wireless charger for your iPhone, an Apple Watch charger, and a Qi charging pad for AirPods or other wireless charging earbuds. Charging stations are compact and look great on a desk or bedside table while taking care of cable clutter in the process. There are several charging stations available online, but one that stands out is the Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe. We personally acquired and reviewed the charging station and recommend this product based on our extended usage.