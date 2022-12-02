Anker 3-In-1 Cube With MagSafe Review: A Block Of Brilliance

Back in the day, people had basic cell phones that could last a few days on a single charge. In 2022, the average person has a bunch of battery-powered devices that see heavy use every day. As a result, there's a lot of charging to be done when you go to bed at night. One way to do things involves plugging a bunch of USB cables into a power source, then plugging each cable into one of your devices. If you just have a phone, this is practical. If you have a phone, tablet, smartwatch, earbuds, and more then it starts to become a bit of an issue.

Fortunately, this problem has a solution. Charging docks have been around for a while and allow you to put some power back into multiple devices at once. You only need one cable, which goes to the dock itself, and the unit handles the rest. Docks themselves have evolved a bit, originally they simply had an adapter for you to plug your phone into.

Now, most take advantage of wireless charging technology. As far as design goes, there are two schools of thought. Some docks are like little pieces of furniture, designed to make your bedside or desk look nice while providing a practical purpose. Others are supposed to be small and unobtrusive. They're easy to tuck away when not in use and barely noticeable even when they are. Anker's 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is of the latter design. Small and compact, while packing a punch.