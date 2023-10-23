12 Of The Best iPhone Accessories Available Right Now
An Apple product can often seem more like a lifestyle than just a simple device. These devices, celebrated for their seamless integration, are engineered to work together, enabling easy data transfer and a unified experience. This interconnectivity is not just a feature but a core aspect of what makes Apple products so appealing and pervasive. No one ever just gets an iPhone, they actually gain access to Apple's vast, interconnected ecosystem of devices and functionality.
Maximizing the potential of your iPhone involves more than just mastering its built-in features and streamlined interface. There exists an extensive array of accessories, each designed to improve your experience, to make your device more efficient, more useful, and more uniquely yours.
Whether it's a protective case that blends style with durability, a charger that promises lightning-fast power-ups, or a smartwatch that monitors your health, here are 12 of the best iPhone accessories available right now.
Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger
Perhaps some of the most futuristic and convenient iPhone accessories are wireless and magnetic chargers and docking stations.
The experience of effortlessly placing your phone on a charger and watching it power up automatically is so satisfying. Although there are plenty of aftermarket wireless charging docks of all shapes and sizes, the Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger is probably the most convenient. For an iPhone accessory, it's surprisingly cheap at approximately $40 retail. Its appeal isn't just in its affordability; the true convenience lies in its design. Rather than fumbling to plug in a Type-C or Lightning cable — a common scenario, especially in a dark room at bedtime — the MagSafe allows for a simple, magnetic attachment that clicks right into place on the back of your phone.
This hassle-free charging solution, especially when lights are low, avoids the common struggle of finding and plugging into charging ports. Once you adapt to the simplicity of magnetic attachment, traditional charging methods seem cumbersome by comparison. The MagSafe doesn't just charge your device; it brings a level of ease that transforms the entire experience of powering up your iPhone.
Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch has consistently been a go-to choice for enthusiasts of smart wearables, and with the introduction of the Series 9, Apple continues to enhance the user experience with innovative features.
One of the most exciting features of the Apple Watch Series 9 is its double-tap feature. This allows users to control the watch screen by tapping their index finger and thumb together. It uses the biometric data built-in to detect the movements and allows single-hand control. It looks cool but is also extremely practical.
Internally, the Series 9 receives a significant boost with an updated processor, translating into smoother animations and a sharper display. This enhancement isn't just cosmetic, it also improves function speed with its increased processing power. If you need to ask Siri for anything, the AI will now be able to answer and process requests quickly. The Series 9 now has enough power to run requests directly from the device instead of relying on wifi or mobile data to access functions.
Apple Watches are a great device and each generation improves upon the next. If you're looking for a stylish and functional accessory, Apple Watches are a great tool, and the Series 9 makes it easier to use and access functions.
Apple AirPods Pro
Headphones and earbuds have become essential accessories for device users, regardless of whether they're team Apple or Android. Apple's AirPods stand out in this arena, having carved a significant place in the wireless earbud market with an array of unexpected, advanced features.
The AirPods Pro are the mid-range option in their product lineup. Unlike normal AirPods, they have adjustable ear tips to get the perfect fit in your ears for comfort and security. They're designed to work flawlessly with Apple products as well, so you won't have any trouble pairing, which does happen with third-party and after-market products.
While their sound quality is excellent, the AirPods Pro truly distinguish themselves through their sophisticated noise cancellation capabilities. This functionality is a key feature of their appeal, employing external microphones in each AirPod to identify and neutralize ambient noise actively. This technology has seen substantial refinement in the second-generation AirPods, rendering noise cancellation more effective than ever.
Complementing this is the transparency mode, a feature that permits external sounds to filter through, enabling users to engage in conversations or remain alert to environmental sounds, such as traffic, without removing their AirPods. This not only contributes to user safety but also ensures a more versatile and convenient listening experience.
Apple AirTags
Apple AIrTags are probably the most versatile of all Apple accessories, especially if you're worried about expensive devices and equipment. These devices are separate trackers that can be added to your keychain and they can be tracked using GPS from your iPhone.
However, their utility extends far beyond locating misplaced keys. A savvy tip for travelers is to place AirTags inside checked luggage, providing peace of mind when entrusting airlines with high-value items such as laptops, musical instruments, or other irreplaceable assets. The digital landscape is replete with accounts of AirTags thwarting potential thefts and assisting individuals in retrieving their lost or stolen belongings.
Innovative users have expanded the use of AirTags beyond traditional items, incorporating them into their vehicles or even attaching them to pet collars as an added security protocol. The internet abounds with narratives of misplaced or purloined items being swiftly located, and with the involvement of law enforcement, rightful owners have been able to reclaim their property with minimal hassle.
Nonetheless, the power of such sophisticated tracking technology carries inherent risks, particularly if misused by individuals with nefarious objectives. Recognizing this potential for misuse, Apple has diligently enhanced its security protocols to ensure that AirTags serve solely their intended purpose of locating personal property. Recent software updates have introduced additional safeguards, fortifying the assurance that AirTags cannot be exploited for unauthorized or illicit tracking activities.
OtterBox Hard Shell iPhone Case
iPhones are premium products with a premium price tag. Like all smartphones, they can break, and most users will inevitably drop them at some point. To protect your iPhone you'll need a case, but if you want to ensure that your device will survive the drop and come out unscathed, OtterBox is the most trusted name in near-indestructible cases.
The excellent reputation of OtterBox cases hasn't emerged overnight; it's the result of years of consistent performance and rigorous testing. There are numerous videos online of OtterBox cases being tested by throwing them at walls, straight in the air, and off buildings. In the most extreme examples, the case takes a beating, but the phones inside are unharmed.
Several key features contribute to OtterBox's resilience. Firstly, these cases offer comprehensive coverage, including a heavy-duty plastic screen shield that preserves touchscreen functionality. This makes the phone waterproof as long as the case isn't compromised. You wouldn't want to keep your iPhone in your fish tank, but getting pushed into a pool with your phone in your pocket won't destroy your phone. Although newer iPhones are water resistant, they're not waterproof, and they can still leak.
The structural integrity of OtterBox cases is second to none. Constructed from durable plastic, the cases feature a strategically raised beveled edge. This design ensures that upon impact, the case's edges absorb the shock, sparing your iPhone from potential damage.
Belkin 10,000 mAh Portable Charger
The necessity for continuous connectivity in our tech-driven world makes a reliable backup power source indispensable. The Belkin 10,000 mAh portable charger is a perfect solution, a device that expertly blends capacity with convenience.
Despite the availability of heftier alternatives, the Belkin power bank is more practical to carry around. It has 10,000 mAh capacity — substantial enough to recharge an iPhone 15 up to three times, yet housed in a compact frame like a smartphone. This design ensures that it can be easily transported in a pocket or a bag. It's not just about keeping your phone charged; this power bank can also revive other gadgets like AirPods or an Apple Watch, making it a versatile device for those on the move.
Safety is another area where Belkin doesn't compromise. The power bank is equipped with sophisticated safety protocols, including an automatic shutdown mechanism and overheating detection, both crucial in preventing potential battery damage. Belkin supports consumer confidence with a solid $2,500 warranty, providing a safety net should your devices suffer damage while using their charger.
MOFT Phone Tripod Stand
The utility of a phone stand is often overlooked, but it's truly more than a simple desk accessory. While some options integrate into cases, they tend to add unwanted bulk. The ideal phone stand strikes a balance between durability, portability, and versatility.
MOFT has created a series of different device stands, and one of the best is its magnetic tripod. This innovative stand, comparable in size to a credit card though slightly thicker, sticks to the back of a phone, staying out of the way until you need it. To use it, simply unfold it and position it however you want.
What sets it apart is the magnetic attachment, creating a secure connection while allowing for rotating control. This feature enables users to easily switch between portrait and landscape modes for streaming videos, taking photos, or chatting on video calls.
Having a tripod stand connected to your phone can make a ton of different tasks easier. It also has more control options than a simple ring attachment. It provides a stable platform for capturing Instagram-worthy photos, ensures steadiness during live streams, and lends a professional appearance during virtual meetings, without the worry of your phone shaking or falling over from being propped up on a water bottle.
ESR iPhone Case
In today's world, the uniqueness of a cellphone is less about the device itself and more about its accessories, especially the case. The evolution of phone cases from simple protective accessories to a way of expressing oneself and enhancing functionality has expanded the range of choices, including both designer designs and specialized options.
ESR cases provide a high level of device protection while maintaining a sleek appearance, avoiding the bulky "Robocop" look. They come in various designs and offer features that not only enhance the aesthetics of your phone, but also provide superior protection compared to what you'd typically find at a mall kiosk.
Functionality goes hand in hand with form in ESR's designs. Their cases come in various styles and colors, allowing users to show off their personalities. Beyond looks, these cases are engineered for utility and comprehensive protection. They enclose the phone entirely and feature a specially designed recess to safeguard the camera lenses that often stick out and are prone to damage.
Additionally, ESR cases include an openable ring component. While it doesn't have the capabilities of a full tripod, this feature serves as a handy stand, collapsing flat against the case when not in use. This versatility enhances various hands-free activities, whether you're video-calling or streaming content.
ESR cases have a slim form that works with MagSafe charging. Their streamlined design doesn't interfere with magnetic charging, addressing the common problem found with thicker cases.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
In the ecosystem of Apple products, compatibility is a key advantage, encouraging users to invest in Apple-approved accessories. One such accessory is the Apple MagSafe Battery, a convenient solution for on-the-go charging needs.
The MagSafe Battery Pack uses Apple's proprietary MagSafe technology, allowing for an easy, cable-free connection to your iPhone. It magnetically aligns itself to the back of the device, providing an extended battery life without the hassle of wires. However, if you do find yourself at a charging point, you can plug in the battery pack and it will simultaneously recharge both itself and your iPhone.
If you look at the official Apple store, you also may notice that the MagSafe Battery is missing from their listings for iPhone 15. This absence is likely attributed to the transition from the Lightning connector to the USB Type-C port in the new model. Despite this, the MagSafe Batteries are still accessible for older iPhone models, and rumors abound in the tech community that they're waiting for the right time to send out the press release for a new MagSafe battery exclusively for the iPhone 15.
For those using earlier iPhone versions, the current MagSafe Battery is worth picking up. However, for owners of the latest iPhone 15, it may be worth the wait until Apple announces the newest version.
Ultimate Ears Epicboom Bluetooth Speaker
In recent years, Bluetooth speakers have become far more prevalent and popular, as they've gradually become less expensive. It's unsurprising too, as Bluetooth speakers are a fantastic addition to any event. A Bluetooth speaker turns any gathering into a party. Whether you're at a beach, BBQ, or just hanging out, having the option to play music makes a Bluetooth speaker one of the best accessories for any iPhone.
For quality, options, and eco-friendliness, Ultimate Ears Epicboom is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. Its sound quality is great, both indoors and outdoors. It has several different EQ options to customize and adjust sound settings, with additional presets that can be used to fine-tune your sound settings.
For users who value sustainable and environmentally conscious companies, it's worth noting that Epicboom uses recycled material for both the plastics and cloth covering of the speaker. Priced at around $350, the Epicboom is a competitively affordable option in the portable speaker market, especially when considering its advanced sound features and the overall auditory quality that Ultimate Ears consistently delivers.
Belkin MagSafe Camera Mount
Apple's MagSafe technology has revolutionized the way accessories interact with iPhones, introducing a new world of functionality and convenience. One accessory that stands out for MacBook users is the camera mount attachment, particularly because MacBooks, while hosting decent integrated cameras, don't quite match the superior camera quality found in iPhones.
Enter Belkin's MagSafe Camera Mount. This ingenious device affixes to your iPhone's back, serving not just as a stand or grip for your phone, but more importantly, it can be securely mounted to your MacBook's screen. This setup allows your iPhone to function as an external camera, significantly enhancing the video quality during your calls or recordings. The process is simplified by accompanying software that ensures a hassle-free switch from your MacBook's integrated camera to your iPhone's advanced camera system.
At an approximate retail price of $30, the Belkin MagSafe Camera Mount is a cost-effective solution for those seeking to upgrade their visual presentation without investing in high-end external cameras. However, it's not without its minor flaws — attaching it can cause your MacBook to tip back if the screen is adjusted too far, due to the added weight. But for many, the dramatic improvement in video quality far outweighs this slight inconvenience, making it an accessory well worth considering.
Belkin Boost Charge Pro Charging Pad
Home is where the heart is, but home is also where all of your devices' charging cables are plugged in by the side of your bed. In an era where Apple embodies the sophistication of minimalist design, the disarray of tangled wires stands in stark contrast. The antidote to this disruption is the wireless charging pad.
The introduction of wireless charging in Apple's newer models has paved the way for charging pads, streamlining the recharging process. These pads consolidate charging efforts into a single location, precluding the need for various cables and connectors. Users simply position their devices on the pad, starting the charging session without the need for a direct plugin. These intelligent pads are engineered to detect when a device is fully charged, auto-stopping charging to safeguard battery health.
The Belkin Boost Charge Pro Charging Pad is a home charging accessory that can wirelessly charge up to three different devices at once. It's the quintessential power hub for your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, guaranteeing they're fully charged when you start your day. It also helps those of us who are a little scatterbrained and forget where we set things down.
If you don't have three different devices, Belkin also creates smaller versions to accommodate just the iPhone or an iPhone and one other device like an Apple Watch or AirPods. This flexibility makes the charging pad more than a practical tool; it's an accessory that contributes to a more organized, clutter-free space.