Ultimate Ears Epicboom Review: Big Sound, Small Footprint

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's probably fair to say that every music lover could use a Bluetooth speaker, but if you're going to have only one, how do you choose? Do you prioritize big, loud, gorgeous sound, in which case you're looking at a large, hefty item that doesn't travel very easily? Or how about an ultra-portable wireless speaker you can throw into a backpack but which doesn't impress anyone with its sound or volume? With its new Epicboom speaker, Ultimate Ears attempts to split the difference. It's a portable Bluetooth speaker with enough heft in its bass and power to its sound to be suitable for everyday music listening.

It has easy hardware controls for recalling saved playlists and boosting the sound and an app for customizable EQ and other settings. The latest in Ultimate Ears's Bluetooth speaker line also takes a step forward in the long journey toward achieving a closed-loop, circular economy. It uses post-consumer recycled material, and the speaker and battery are made for eventual recycling.

Yet all that doesn't mean much if it doesn't sound as epic as its name implies. Ultimate Ears provided a sample of the Epicboom for this review.