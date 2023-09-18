Sonos Move 2 Review: A Better Wireless Speaker Inside And Out

Sonos fans are a demanding bunch, and it's their high expectations that have shaped the evolution of the Sonos Move 2. While you might, at first glance, think little has changed from the portable speaker, the familiar aesthetics hide a host of improvements explicitly targeted at Sonos system users.

When Sonos launched the original Move in 2019, plenty was made of its $399 price compared to the rest of the wireless speaker segment. Those comparisons weren't exactly like-for-like, of course — Move wasn't just a Bluetooth speaker, but an addition to Sonos' well-esteemed multi-room audio platform — but the disconnect between polished Sonos functionality and more barebones Bluetooth features was certainly tougher to stomach with such a premium sticker.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

For Move 2, Sonos has avoided gimmicks and focused on usable refinement. More battery life, improved audio, and better coexistence between the Bluetooth and WiFi radios. At the same time, at $449 Move 2 is more expensive than its predecessor. The big question remains: does Move 2 do enough to justify a price that would get you a whole bag full of cheap Bluetooth speakers?