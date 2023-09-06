Sonos Move 2 Portable Speaker Adds Stereo Sound And 24 Hour Battery

Sonos' original portable speaker is getting an upgrade, with a host of audio and performance improvements to make the Move 2 the go-to for music at home and outdoors. Launched in 2019, the original Move was Sonos' first step outside and bucked the usual Bluetooth speaker trends of low cost and cheap-and-cheerful build quality. Now, with the cheaper Sonos Roam taking care of the budget end of the business, the Move 2 nudges things even further upmarket.

You'd be forgiven — unless you bought the new matte olive colorway, which joins the white and black options — for mistaking this Move 2 for its predecessor. At 9.5 x 6.3 x 5 inches and 6.61 pounds, it's the same size and weight as before. There's still a built-in carry handle on the back, and it can be charged on a bundled wireless charging base.

In fact, however, Sonos' changes have been considerable. Probably the two biggest upgrades are to battery life and audio performance. For the former, a new battery — still user-replaceable — now promises up to 24 hours of playback, more than twice the 11 hours of the first-generation Move.