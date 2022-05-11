Sonos Voice Control Is A Privacy-First Alternative To Alexa And Google

Sonos is adding its own voice control to its smart speakers, a music-focused assistant that puts privacy to the fore. While Sonos has supported Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant on select models for some time now, Sonos Voice Control will offer an alternative that skips the general knowledge in favor of deep integration with the speakers' core tech.

The reality is, Sonos says, some of its users never actually activate Alexa or the Google Assistant because they're turned off by the privacy implications. Sonos' microphone-enabled speakers — such as the Roam portable and the Arc soundbar — have a dedicated mute button, which disables the microphone completely, but Amazon and Google's cloud processing remains a concern for many.

Sonos Voice Control, in contrast, carries out all of its processing on-speaker. That's no small challenge when you consider it works across every microphone-enabled model the company has released so far, the oldest of which launched around five years ago. No audio clips or transcripts are stored or shared with Sonos, and there's no reviewing of the voice commands for training purposes.