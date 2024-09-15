Every Major Power Bank Brand Ranked Worst To Best

In the modern world, we rely on a lot of electronic devices. And while portable ones, such as smartphones and laptops, don't need to be plugged in to work, their batteries tend to last for less time than we might like. Often they seem to drain at the most inconvenient moments. That doesn't mean that all hope is lost when the battery indicator hits 0%, though — external power banks can help give you some additional juice.

Power banks are especially useful when you are expecting to use your devices for battery-intensive things or simply if you need a backup after forgetting to charge your phone before leaving the house. They provide a good way to get some extra power and stay connected without needing an outlet and charging cable.

These are the major brands in the power bank space that you can trust to do everything from providing the best power banks for your camping trip to keeping all of your electronic devices fully charged in your everyday life. We've ranked them based on a number of metrics, including user ratings, professional reviews, reliability, performance, and quality.