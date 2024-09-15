Every Major Power Bank Brand Ranked Worst To Best
In the modern world, we rely on a lot of electronic devices. And while portable ones, such as smartphones and laptops, don't need to be plugged in to work, their batteries tend to last for less time than we might like. Often they seem to drain at the most inconvenient moments. That doesn't mean that all hope is lost when the battery indicator hits 0%, though — external power banks can help give you some additional juice.
Power banks are especially useful when you are expecting to use your devices for battery-intensive things or simply if you need a backup after forgetting to charge your phone before leaving the house. They provide a good way to get some extra power and stay connected without needing an outlet and charging cable.
These are the major brands in the power bank space that you can trust to do everything from providing the best power banks for your camping trip to keeping all of your electronic devices fully charged in your everyday life. We've ranked them based on a number of metrics, including user ratings, professional reviews, reliability, performance, and quality.
10. Gomi
Gomi might not be as familiar a name as some other power bank brands in this list, but the company has been making something of a name for itself over the last few years. The big selling point of Gomi is its mission statement surrounding sustainability. The company focuses on creating technology meant to last. Products have modular designs so parts can be replaced, recycled materials are used for construction, and Gomi offers extensive repair services. That makes it the perfect choice for environmentally conscious consumers.
There's a lot to like with products like the Gomi Power Bank, which has a colorful and swirly design that helps it stand out from more boring-looking devices. Its strong metal casing means it can be dropped from up to 6 feet without breaking and it's also relatively small. While its a little bit on the expensive side, costing more than $80, the fact that it can be repaired easily and upgraded with new parts means that it might provide long term value.
For those undecided about whether Gomi is a dependable brand, the company has a Trustpilot rating of 4.8 out of 5 with customers noting the helpful customer service, quick delivery, and impressive products.
9. Mophie
This next brand is part of ZAGG, a technology company that offers a range of products for smartphones, from phone cases to portable keyboards and beyond. The Mophie line of products focuses on power accessories like chargers and power banks. It specializes in creating devices built with premium materials and fast charging capabilities that last a long time. Mophie offers a standard two year warranty on its products, so anything you buy is covered for repair or replacement.
Mophie makes a lot of power banks, too. Along with its original Juice Pack, there's the smaller Powerstation Mini, the 4-Port Hub which can charge several devices at once, and the Powerstation XL for heavy-duty use. Basically, there's a little something for everyone in the brand's collection.
Customer ratings for the standard Powerstation are good, with an average of 4.5 out of 5 across different retailers. Meanwhile, the Powerstation Plus has received rave reviews for being light and compact while also providing enough extra power to keep devices full for extended periods. The Powerstation XXL has also been praised as it allows users to charge up smartphones and other devices several times without needing to be plugged in themselves.
8. Tylt
Tylt is a company that focuses almost entirely on charging products. Established in 2011, the brand is based in California and sells a variety of unique and stylish mobile accessories that the company claims "combine style, environmental consciousness, and value sensitivity." Tylt devices are often a little more expensive than competitors, but usually feel anything but generic.
A good example of this is Tylt's hydration series. The Tylt Bottle 2 — available from the Tylt online store for $49.99 — is part power bank and part water bottle. It gets rid of the need to carry around two separate items and is useful for anyone who likes to carry around a water bottle as it means you'll always have access to some extra juice in case you need it. It even supports wireless charging and has solid customer ratings.
Tylt has a varied range of products to match all kinds of needs. The Marquee is a MagSafe compatible power bank and charger, while the Powerstand has a built-in stand and works wirelessly. There's also an insulated Power Mug and a more traditional 30W Charger for those who want something simple. Older products such as the Tylt Vu have received positive reviews in the media and the general impression from online retailers is good for most of Tylt's lineup.
7. Goal Zero
Many people may associate a brand like Goal Zero with larger energy solutions. After all, the company — which was founded back in 2009 — also sells solar panels, power backup systems, and portable power stations, among other things. These are often much larger than phone power banks, and used to provide energy to tools or even entire homes. However, Goal Zero has smaller devices that could be perfect for helping you keep your smartphone and other devices fully charged.
These range from the powerful New Sherpa models that cost up to $300 and can charge everything from smartphones to laptops, to the more compact Flip 36 power bank, which costs just $39.95 and is often available in sales that will also nab you a fast-charging flip dock when buying multiple power banks. All of these products can be charged with Goal Zero's solar panels and have USB-C for fast charging. Even the smaller Flip 36 has a 9,600mAh battery so it has enough power to fully recharge a smartphone up to three times.
Backed by extensive two-year warranties, Goal Zero has solid average store ratings on various retailers across its range of products and devices such as the Flip 24 have hundreds of positive customer reviews.
6. Nimble
Nimble is one of the most trusted brands in the power bank world, and its Champ lineup sets a benchmark that is difficult to match. Available for less than $50 from the Nimble store, the Champ Portable Charger has received positive customer ratings from multiple retailers along with plaudits from critic reviews.
Like some other brands, Nimble works hard to reduce its environmental impact. Products use recycled plastic wherever possible and reduced packaging to help lower waste, so this might be a good choice for those who want to lessen their carbon footprint. If you buy a Nimble device, you also get access to freely recycle your old tech.
The Nimble Champ is often listed among the best portable chargers. Many other media outlets list the product among the best that you can buy in 2024, and Wired even went so far as to name it the best overall in its product class. In particular, the small size of the Nimble Champ along with its light weight make it an ideal choice for those who don't want to carry around a large power bank. It also has enough power — rated at 20 watts — to charge two smartphones simultaneously.
5. Belkin
Belkin is one of the best known consumer electronic companies in the world, making everything from audio cables and adapters to wireless chargers and smartphone docks. However, it is probably most associated with mobile accessories like the highly rated Belkin Auto Tracking Stand for wireless charging. As you might expect, it also has a good selection of portable chargers and power banks.
Belkin's most popular power bank is the BoostCharge, a power bank specifically designed for iPhones and other Apple devices that comes in both 10,000 and 20,000 mAh varieties. Available for as little as $23.99, it is one of the cheapest options on the market and has solid enough customer ratings from online retailers. The same is true of the more powerful BoostCharge Plus, a portable power bank that the New York Times called the best currently available in its review.
Other power banks include the Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 2.5K, one of the best MagSafe battery packs for iPhones, comparable to the Anker MagGo Power Bank and Baseus Magnetic Portable Charger.
4. Otterbox
Early during its history, OtterBox manufactured and sold special water-resistant boxes that were intended to house gadgets and protect them from water damage in various settings. In more recent years, it's expanded into providing protection for military technology and becoming one of the best smartphone case brands.
Since 2020, OtterBox has also sold power banks and other charging products. The company makes several power banks, such as the standard OtterBox Power Bank for as little as $20 and the Fast Charge model for $35. The original power bank has a 5,000 mAh battery that can provide your smartphone with 14 hours of battery life and an LED indicator display, while the Fast Charge version comes in both 15,000 and 20,000 mAh variants that charges devices at almost four times the usual speed.
OtterBox power banks have been lauded by critics thanks to their durability and capacity. Customer ratings from online stores like Amazon are equally positive, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 for the Fast Charge model.
3. Einova
Einova is a brand that focuses on power accessories for consumer electronics, making wireless chargers, power adapters, and power banks. However, it tends to concentrate on a select few products rather than making a diverse range. This means you only have a few choices when it comes to power banks, although this focus does lead to an increase in quality.
Einova is a great choice for those who value style and aesthetics more than other factors, with releases such as the Classic Stone Wireless charger providing one of the fastest ways to charge the Samsung Galaxy S23 in addition to having an elegant marble finish. When it comes to power banks, the Einova 63W Ultra-Fast Power Bank has a fabric covering to help it blend in within your home.
These products have also received plenty of plaudits from critics. The 63W Ultra-Fast Power Bank has a useful display, multiple ports, and high efficiency for the price of $69.99. It has also been recommended by the New York Times as one of the best laptop power banks for its compact size and performance. You can be sure, then, that Einova produces quality power banks that have been widely praised.
2. Baseus
As is the case with many brands included here, Baseus is not solely focused on power banks. The brand has a large catalog of consumer electronics, from portable vacuum cleaners to earbuds and desk lighting. Yet, Baseus has established itself as a name that makes power banks that you can trust. There are also plenty of discussions online from users of Baseus power banks with people extolling the virtues and reliability of the products. Most are seemingly happy to recommend them to others and have stuck with Baseus for several years.
Among the Baeus portable power options is the Adaman Power Bank, an essential piece of kit for any iPad owner. With a 20,000 mAh capacity, it has enough strength to charge tablets and laptops as well as smartphones, and it has a handy display to show you exactly how much juice it has left. If you're on the hunt for a power bank for your Steam Deck, the Blade power bank could be a useful addition to keep you gaming long after the device would have usually run out of battery.
Power banks from Baseus have been critically praised for their fast charging capabilities and portable nature. Based on customer ratings from online stores, it seems like buyers also find plenty to like about Baseus' products.
1. Anker
Anker power banks are consistently ranked among the best available on the market, with outlets such as Engadget including several Anker releases in its collection of the best power banks, with praise for their performance, reliability, and quality. No other brand can compete with the consistency of Anker when it comes to reviews and professional recommendations.
The company offers a wide array of power banks, from as little as $25 for the 313 Power Bank to $180 for the Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank (250W). Thanks to the sheer number of different power banks Anker makes, you can be sure you'll find something that fits your needs. Anker even makes a number of power banks that are perfect for both Android and iPhone use, so if your family has a lot of different devices across various manufacturers, you shouldn't have to worry about compatibility. All of this, combined with warranties that range from 1.5 to 5 years, makes Anker the best brand for power banks.
Methodology
While every power bank brand in this article is top tier, we've ranked them to give you a better idea of what the very best of the best is. To do this, we've considered a number of different factors to help give a thorough and complete ranking. This includes using reviews from professional critics, user ratings from customers on online retailers, and the general performance and quality of the products. Where possible, we've also looked at the reputation of brands and whether any of their products are considered best in class.