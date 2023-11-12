How Does Wireless Charging Work? A Scientific Explanation

All electronic devices require a power source. Most objects can just be plugged into a wall socket, and the gadget will never run out of juice – blackouts notwithstanding. Portable devices, however, require portable sources of electricity, usually in the form of batteries. While many lightweight devices accept disposable batteries, a growing number rely on built-in rechargeable packs that can be periodically topped off.

Initially, built-in batteries were primarily recharged by plugging them into wall sockets via cables. This technique is still commonplace, but wireless charging is quickly becoming more popular. Unlike wired charging, you don't have to plug your battery-powered device into anything, but this raises more questions than it answers.

For instance, if you're not plugging your device into a wall socket or power outlet, how is the electricity flowing into the battery? Didn't all our science teachers tell us in school that you need a physical connection to create a circuit? Well, yes, but wireless charging goes beyond high school science lessons. In order to understand how this technology works, you need an electrical engineering degree from an accredited college. Of course, if you don't want to spend four years and over $30,000 pursuing one, you can always read this article.