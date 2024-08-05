5 Of The Best MagSafe Battery Packs For iPhone
With each new iteration of the iPhone, Apple seems to get better and better at improving battery life. In SlashGear's review of the iPhone 15, we praised the "solid battery life" of the device, among other features. However, even the best batteries wane over time, and it's always a good idea to keep a backup power bank on hand in case you won't have access to a wall outlet or time to wait around as your phone charges.
Power banks come in all shapes and sizes — even the best power banks for Android and iPhone have plenty of differences from one another. For example, not all of them use MagSafe, as it's still a fairly recent development for smartphones. Apple has been using MagSafe's wireless technology — which uses magnets to seamlessly charge your device without the need for cumbersome cables — since the iPhone 12, up to and including the iPhone 15 lineup. With MagSafe, you simply need to place your compatible smartphone onto or against a MagSafe charger, and the magnets will take care of the rest. MagSafe battery packs are especially useful, as you won't need to carry an extra cable with you like you would have to do when using a traditional power bank.
Apple originally made and sold its own proprietary MagSafe battery pack, but discontinued the device when the iPhone switched over from a Lightning port to USB-C. Fortunately, plenty of other companies make high-quality third-party options that will work just as well — if not better — for your device. Based on hands-on testing and reviews by SlashGear and other reputable publications, here are five of the best MagSafe battery packs for the iPhone. More information on how these products were selected can be found at the end of this list.
Ugreen Foldable Kickstand Magnetic Battery
If you really want to make sure you never get stranded with a dead iPhone, you'll want the 10,000 mAh capacity of the Ugreen Foldable Kickstand Magnetic Battery. The device can fully charge an iPhone 15 Pro Max twice. When you do finally have access to an outlet, you can recharge the empty battery pack back to full in just an hour and a half with a 20W charger. Besides its large capacity, one of the other great features of the battery pack is that it can simultaneously charge three different devices — 15W with MagSafe, 20W via USB-C, and 22.5W via USB-A.
With these different options, you can use the power bank not just for newer iPhones but for a wide range of other devices — so if you end up needing to recharge your phone, tablet, and headphones all at once, Ugreen's product has you covered. SlashGear tested and reviewed the Ugreen Foldable Kickstand Magnetic Battery and, remarkably, found that charging multiple devices doesn't even slow any of the outputs. An LED indicator will quickly let you know how much charge remains in the device, which automatically charges your iPhone once it's connected.
Another perk is the integrated kickstand that allows you to keep your phone upright to work with it, watch media on it, or use it for video calls. The kickstand is foldable and won't take up any space in your pocket, and keeps the space gray-colored bank looking simple and sleek. The device isn't exactly light — at 7.9 ounces, it's heavier than an iPhone 15 Pro Max, but that's one of the concessions that comes with its large capacity. The Ugreen Foldable Kickstand Magnetic Battery has a list price of $59.99, but is currently available on Amazon for $39.99.
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
Anker has a solid reputation for its wall chargers and power banks, so it's no surprise it has one of the best MagSafe battery packs for iPhone as well — the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo). It's one of the more stylish MagSafe power banks on the market, with a small and compact frame, rounded edges, and three different pastel colors in addition to white or dark gray: misty blue, lilac purple, or seafoam green.
The MagGo has a 5,000 mAh capacity and can charge an iPhone 13 to 80% in just a few hours. It comes with an integrated kickstand that rests at 30 degrees, allowing you to use your phone in both portrait and landscape mode. The device can be recharged via USB-C, though after thoroughly testing the product, Engadget found that you "can't charge the battery pack while it's in the kickstand position," since the port is on the bottom. The review was mostly positive, however, though it did note that the battery pack can run very hot as it charges. The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) has an MSRP of $44.99, though you can find it for less on Amazon, with the price depending on which color you go with. The white option is just $32.75.
Baseus Magnetic Portable Charger 20W 10,000mAh
The first thing you'll notice when using the Baseus Magnetic Portable Charger 20W, 10,000mAh to wirelessly charge your iPhone is the solid snap of the magnets, as the device provides a strong and secure grip to your device. You can also connect another item to the charger at the same time, as the power bank can simultaneously recharge two different devices with the inclusion of a 20W USB-C port. That port works two ways, and will allow you to recharge the power bank when you need to at 18W.
With its 10,000mAh capacity, you'll be able to get two full charges for your iPhone. The power bank is specifically designed to be short enough not to block your camera lenses, so you'll also be able to take photos or videos while you're wirelessly charging your phone. However, according to one ZDNet reviewer who tested it, it's "a bit chunky and heavy compared to other 10,000mAh power banks." That caveat didn't stop ZDNet from naming Baseus's product the "best overall MagSafe battery pack of 2024," though.
If the brand appeals to you, Baseus offers different options to best suit your needs, including 5,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh models. Additionally, you can opt to get the battery pack in one of four different colors. The Baseus Magnetic Portable Charger 20W 10,000mAh comes in white, black, pink, and purple, and is available on Amazon for around $25.99.
Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 2.5K
If you only need to top off your phone and don't want a power bank that's too big or obtrusive, you can opt for the Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 2.5K, which has a capacity of 2,500 mAh. Gear Patrol named the product its "budget choice" in its list of the best MagSafe battery packs for iPhone. While you can find more affordable options, it does cost less than some of its larger-capacity competitors. It's slim and compact enough to slide right into your pocket. Plus, it conveniently begins charging your phone as soon as you attach it and uses pass-through technology to keep charging it even when the power bank itself is recharging.
Its smaller capacity might not make it the best option if you have a larger, newer phone with a bigger battery, such as the iPhone 15 Pro. When SlashGear reviewed the iPhone 15 Pro, we praised its high-quality cameras and "blazing performance," but that performance does require a bit of juice. However, if you're carrying around an older, smaller phone, or really aren't that interested in a power bank that can completely recharge your device, Belkin's product won't disappoint. Plus, it's designed not to block the camera of the iPhone 15, so you can still take advantage of its powerful lenses. You can purchase a white Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 2.5K on Amazon for $38.49, or a black one for a couple of dollars more.
Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K)
The Anker MagGo Power Bank has a lot going for it and is one of the best MagSafe battery packs you can find. With a capacity of 10,000 mAh, it has twice the charging power of the Anker 622 MagGo. It's also lightning fast, as it's an officially certified Qi2 charger that uses Anker's signature PowerIQ wireless fast charging technology, which combines state-of-the-art hardware with smart algorithms and other software to maximize efficiency and minimize charging times. Its 15W wireless charging can power an iPhone 15 Pro from 0% to 25% in just 22 minutes and 50% in 44 minutes. It's no wonder that Wired named the device the "best Qi2 MagSafe power bank" of 2024. With the included USB-C cable, it can also provide 27W wired charging for even faster speeds.
Rather than just use LEDs to indicate battery life, the Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K) is equipped with an extremely convenient and easy-to-read smart display on its side that will tell you when the power bank is recharging, when it's charging a device, the battery level, and full recharge time and remaining battery life in minutes/hours. It will also keep charging your device as the power bank recharges, and uses Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 to continuously monitor the temperature of the power bank throughout the day to ensure safe charging.
Plus, it includes a kickstand for media viewing, video calls, and other uses. One downside to the product is that it's more expensive than most 10,000 mAh power banks — even MagSafe ones. The Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K) is priced at $89.99 and is available in five different colors that all cost the same: black, white, blue, purple, and green.
How these MagSafe battery packs were selected for this list
In order to ensure that the recommended MagSafe battery packs included in this list reliably work as advertised and are worth your hard-earned money, several reviews from reputable publications were sourced in addition to the product pages on the manufacturer's websites. Only reviews that involved actual hands-on testing of the devices were referenced.
These publications all have strong reputations for their reviews of tech products and Apple devices and include Engadget, Gear Patrol, Wired, and ZDnet, as well as SlashGear, which provides hands-on reviews whenever applicable. Factors taken into consideration when compiling this list of the best MagSafe battery packs for iPhone include capacity, price, speed, size, style, and potential drawbacks, among other features and details.