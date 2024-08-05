5 Of The Best MagSafe Battery Packs For iPhone

With each new iteration of the iPhone, Apple seems to get better and better at improving battery life. In SlashGear's review of the iPhone 15, we praised the "solid battery life" of the device, among other features. However, even the best batteries wane over time, and it's always a good idea to keep a backup power bank on hand in case you won't have access to a wall outlet or time to wait around as your phone charges.

Power banks come in all shapes and sizes — even the best power banks for Android and iPhone have plenty of differences from one another. For example, not all of them use MagSafe, as it's still a fairly recent development for smartphones. Apple has been using MagSafe's wireless technology — which uses magnets to seamlessly charge your device without the need for cumbersome cables — since the iPhone 12, up to and including the iPhone 15 lineup. With MagSafe, you simply need to place your compatible smartphone onto or against a MagSafe charger, and the magnets will take care of the rest. MagSafe battery packs are especially useful, as you won't need to carry an extra cable with you like you would have to do when using a traditional power bank.

Apple originally made and sold its own proprietary MagSafe battery pack, but discontinued the device when the iPhone switched over from a Lightning port to USB-C. Fortunately, plenty of other companies make high-quality third-party options that will work just as well — if not better — for your device. Based on hands-on testing and reviews by SlashGear and other reputable publications, here are five of the best MagSafe battery packs for the iPhone. More information on how these products were selected can be found at the end of this list.