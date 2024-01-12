Ugreen Magnetic Battery Mini Review: The Best Power Bank Alternative To Anker

The battery isn't light. It probably weighs more than whatever smartphone you're using right now. But it is sleek, and designed to look simple and not draw any attention away from the device to which it is magnetically connected. The body of the charger is a dark gray that compliments the color of Apple's latest round of iPhone devices — Ugreen calls it "Space Grey."

This device has LED lighting showing the status of the battery — zero lights means no power is left to share. The size and shape of this battery are such that you'll be able to continue using your iPhone's back-facing camera while you charge, too. Any wireless charging you're doing should be done without a smartphone case or with a case that has a magnetic ring of its own — it'll have the word Magsafe on its box if it's officially licensed with Apple.

The style of the Ugreen battery has a very close design cousin on the market now, too. The industrial design — for the most part — is extremely similar to a device offered by Anker. The "Anker 633 Magnetic Battery" (as found on Amazon) has the same power capacity (10,000 mAh) but has just one power port (USB-C) along with its Qi-standard wireless charging pad — and a slightly different kickstand. That device is generally available for around $70 but can be found on sale for approximately $54.99 at the time this article is set to be published.