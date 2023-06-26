Major Smartphone Case Brands Ranked Worst To Best
When flagship smartphones cost over $1,000 — and even cheap ones average $200-$300 — you need a great case to protect your smartphone. Protective cases used to be bulky and unsightly, but technology has improved. Now, you can have a case that can withstand drops and also be pleasant to look at.
You can even invest in multiple phone cases, and grow a collection you can choose from when you get bored of your existing case. Because smartphones are so expensive, buying a new case is a great way to scratch the itch of wanting a new phone. It may not actually be a new phone, but it'll feel like one when you change up your case. And if you want to recycle your case every time you get a new one, there are some fantastic uses for old phone cases that'll keep your home from collecting clutter.
But which smartphone case brands are the best? Everyone's needs are different, and the perfect phone case for you may come from a brand that's not even on this list. However, these are generally the best major smartphone case brands. It's important to note that just because these phone case brands are ranked from worst to best, it doesn't mean the first few brands are bad choices. Rather, they're just not as great as the brands mentioned later in the article.
Tech21
The Tech21 brand started 17 years ago with a mission to build a more sustainable and durable phone case. Many phone cases only offer protection from a hard drop once, or maybe twice. Tech21 set out to bump this number up by quite a bit because people usually drop their phones more than once or twice, and that expensive smartphone of yours should be well-protected.
Tech21 tests each case over 20 times to ensure it can protect the phone and live up to the company's standards. For Tech21 cases to be able to protect a smartphone after 20 hard drops, the company utilizes its proprietary FlexShock technology. FlexShock absorbs impact energy so that your phone doesn't have to, and phone cases with FlexShock material aren't bulky. You can find a super-thin and lightweight case with FlexShock technology on the ribs and raised edges of a design.
There are Tech21 cases for iPhone series 11, 12, 13, and 14, as well as a couple of options for older generation iPhones. You can find cases for Samsung's Galaxy S21, S22, and S23 series, as well as the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. Then, there are cases for Google's Pixel 7a, 7 Pro, 6, 6a, and 6 Pro. There are also a few cases for OnePlus and Motorola phones.
In addition to phone cases, you can find cases for MacBook Pro laptops, MacBook Air laptops, and newer iPads. Tech21 also sells AirTag cases and screen protectors for smartphones.
The Tech21 brand is perfect for people who want an environmentally friendly phone that can withstand quite a few hard drops. However, the range of phone cases is limited to larger brand phones, so if you have a niche phone brand, you may have trouble finding a Tech21 phone case.
CASETiFY
CASETiFY is one of the biggest smartphone case brands among millennials, reaching about one in seven. The brand started with a simple idea: to make your Instagram photos into custom phone cases. While you can still create custom cases with your own photos, CASETiFY offers so much more now.
You can find all kinds of cute designs, some of which are part of collaborations with major celebrities, like Sarah Jessica Parker, Pharrell, Saint Laurent, and Thom Browne. CASETiFY has also branched out with big retail partners like Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Lane Crawford, and Amazon to reach even more customers. In the co-lab, you'll also find products that feature trademarked icons and brands, like "The Powerpuff Girls," Oreo, "The Mandalorian," "Harry Potter," and "The Office."
There are phone cases for iPhones from the newest 14 series to the older 7 series. Then, you can find cases for Samsung's Galaxy S23, S22, S21, and S20 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and 4, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and 4. Google Pixel users can also snag CASETiFY cases for their 6, 6 Pro, 7, 7 Pro, and the new Fold phone.
CASETiFY offers a ton of other products with all the same brand partnerships and major celebrity collaborations. In addition to phone cases, there are prints, watch bands and cases, earbud cases, laptop cases, bags, and so much more. Most of these products can also be customized with personal photos as well.
This is a fantastic smartphone case brand if you want something that's one-of-a-kind or something that represents one of your niche hobbies or favorite brands. However, CASETiFY's catalog of phone cases is limited to more recent flagship phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google, so it won't be a good fit if you have a phone from a smaller company.
Mous
Mous was founded in 2014 and released its first Musicase in 2015. The Musicase was not only a protective phone case, but it could also store earbuds. Then, in 2017 the company broke a funding record on Indiegogo with its newest Limitless 1.0 phone case, which combined top-tier protection with functionality and style. The Limitless 1.0 case raised $2.5 million in pre-orders, becoming the platform's biggest phone accessories crowdfunding campaign of 2017.
If you have a phone from Apple, Google, or Samsung, Mous probably has a case for you. Mous has iPhone cases going back as far as the 6 series phones, cases for Samsung phones as old as the Galaxy S8 or the Note 10, and cases for Google phones starting from the Pixel 4 and 4a. Users with phones from smaller brands, like Huawei, Xiaomi, OnePlus, or even Motorola, won't find options through Mous.
In addition to phone cases, Mous also provides screen protectors, bags, wallets that attach to your case, mounts, and cases for a few laptops and tablets. You can find earbud cases, straps and keychains, wireless chargers, cables, and adaptors too.
Incipio
The Incipio brand was born in 1999 in a California garage, like many startups seem to find their beginnings. The company started out by making a case for the first iPhone, and have since created cases for more phones and cases with new, groundbreaking technology. Now, the company's phone cases can be found online and in various retail locations around the globe.
Incipio has phone cases for almost every iPhone, including series 14, 13, 12, 11, 8, 7, and 6. There are also cases for the iPhone SE (2022/2020), but currently no cases for the iPhone X series, including the XS and XR devices. Samsung users can find cases for the Galaxy S21, S22, and S23 series devices, as well as the Z Flip 3 and 4, and the Z Fold 3 and 4 phones.
There are cases for Google'x Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, and 7a, but no cases for older Pixel devices. Then, there are a few select Motorola cases, including options for the Moto G Power, Edge, HiPhi, and the Moto G Stylus.
Incipio offers cases for iPads and other tablets, screen protectors, AirTag accessories, and AirPod cases. Among its collections — in which you'll find cases for both phones and tablets — there are fashion series, featuring partnerships with Kate Spade New York and Coach, and featured series, including special traits like eco-friendly, antimicrobial, or extra drop protection. There are also innovative collections that focus on recycled materials, hybrid screen protection, AeroGrip for MagSafe, and more.
Speck
Speck has been creating award-winning products since it started in 2001 in Silicon Valley. The company may be based in California, but it's made up of a global network of creators and also global demand from consumers. Speck strives to make phone cases that can handle all aspects of daily life, from working to playing to exploring. In 2014, Speck was acquired by Samsonite, the robust luggage brand, for a whopping $85 million.
Through Speck, you'll find phone cases for the latest phones from Samsung, Google, and Apple, including the Galaxy S23 Series, Pixel 7 series, and iPhone 14 series. Speck offers cases for older phones as well, including the iPhone 5/5s, Galaxy S7 and Note 10, and Pixel 2. There are also a wide variety of cases for smaller brand phones, including phones from OnePlus, Motorola, TCL, and Sony.
Speck sells a ton of smartphone cases, but the company also sells cases for MacBook computers, AirPods, iPads, and Android tablets. You can buy accessories through Speck too, like screen protectors, MagSafe accessories, AirTags, mounts, power cables, and backpacks.
Because of the variety of devices — both new and old — that Speck creates cases for, it ranks a bit higher than some of the previous smartphone case brands. However, there aren't as many design options as some of the higher brands on our list.
Poetic
Though Poetic phone cases are durable and protective, the company's biggest claim to fame is its brilliant variety of designs and styles. Poetic says that its cases are "extraordinarily durable, distinctively stylish," and with a quick browse of the website, you'll see how that's true.
iPhone users can find cases for the flagship 14 series, as well as the older iPhone 7/8 generation. Then, Poetic offers cases for Google's Pixel Fold device and the 7 series, with options for phones going back to the Pixel 4. Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 series has plenty of Poetic cases to choose from, and there are also cases for the Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, Note 20 series, and various Galaxy A devices.
Poetic provides phone case options for a ton of OnePlus and Motorola phones compared to previous brands on this list, as well as one option for LG's V60 ThinQ device. You can also find Apple AirTags, Apple Watch accessories, tote bags, and cases for tablets from Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Google, and OnePlus through Poetic.
A few of Poetic's best-selling phone case collections include the Spartan collection and the Guardian collection. Spartan cases are equipped with 360-degree full-body protection, a retractable built-in kickstand, and a premium leather texture. Then, Guardian cases have an anti-scratch clear back, full-body coverage that protects the camera, and two front-frames for extra durability.
Ringke
Phone cases from Ringke strike a balance between protection and style. The company has been around since 2003, but it reached an innovative peak in 2012 with the Ringke Fusion case. Ringke's Fusion case lets your smartphone's natural beauty show through in a minimalistic way without sacrificing durability.
Ringke's Fusion-X design builds on the original Fusion design, incorporating the traditional transparent body with an elastic frame. These two materials are stabilized by an X-shaped design on the four corners of the case.
You can find cases for iPhones from the modern 14 series to the older 5 series and first-generation SE devices. Then, there are cases for Samsung's Galaxy S series phones, A series phones, Z Fold and Z Flip phones, and the Note devices. Ringke also has cases to protect Google's Pixel phones, from 7 series devices to 2 series devices. Smaller brand phone users can take part in Ringke's collections too, with cases for the Nothing Phone and phones from Huawei, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, LG, and a few others.
In addition to phone cases, Ringke has cases for Apple and Samsung tablets. For smartwatches from Apple, Google, Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi, Ringke offers wearable bands and screen protection. You can order custom logos and gifts from Ringke, as well as card holders, ring holders, bags, desk organization accessories, car mounts, and AirTags.
Ringke cases are a fantastic option because they're minimalistic, stylish, and durable enough to survive a few hard drops. Plus, the company offers cases for more than just the major flagship devices.
Urban Armor Gear
Urban Armor Gear was founded in 2012 by three people with a common goal: to create a phone case that could protect a phone in the most challenging situations. The first phone case that UAG developed featured the company's signature pattern inspired by jerry cans. If you're unfamiliar with jerry cans, they're designed to make transporting liquids, like water, less heavy. Jerry cans are made of pressed steel to add durability and rigidity, but they're particularly lightweight.
The first jerry-can-inspired phone case from UAG was made for the iPhone 4, and the design soared in popularity with the launch of Samsung's S3 phone. Through blogs and forums, customers started sharing how their phone survived being run over by a car or falling from a tall building because of its UAG case. Urban Armor Gear is the first major smartphone case brand to have all of its products third-party certified to Military Standards (MIL-STD).
UAG has also subjected its phones to some wild conditions during testing, allowing the company to make big breakthroughs and prove the durability of its cases to the public. UAG is the first company to send an iPhone 6 into space and have it survive, and the first company to throw phones out of a moving vehicle and have them survive.
You can find cases for the latest flagship phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google through Urban Armor Gear. UAG also offers cases for older generation phones, including the iPhone 6s, 7, and 8 series, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 and S10 series, and Google's Pixel 3 series. Then, you can also find cases for more niche, smaller phone brands, including Huawei, LG, Motorola, and Xiaomi. Weirdly, there's only one case right now for the OnePlus 9RT, but the collection of OnePlus cases could expand in the future.
Spigen
Spigen's headquarters was established in the US in 2007, and the brand officially launched in 2008. The company's name is derived from two German words, "spiegel" and "gen," which mean mirror and gene, respectively. Spigen says that "spiegel" symbolizes the fluid nature of technology and "gen" symbolizes the solution, or perfect fit, to its customer's needs. The brand has grown consistently over the years and has sold millions of cases across the globe to date.
Spigen offers iPhone cases from the 14 series all the way back to the 6 series, and Google Pixel phones from the Fold and the 7 series to the 2 series. You can find cases for Samsung's Galaxy S23 series and Z Flip / Fold 4 phones, as well as the older generation phones like the Galaxy Note 8, S7 series, and Z Flip / Fold 2.
In addition to having a wide range of cases for older and newer devices from major brands, there are also countless cases for less popular phones. You can find plenty of cases for phones from Huawei, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Sony, Motorola, and Oppo, as well as cases for the LG G6 device. Spigen offers tablet and laptop cases, power accessories, watch and audio accessories, car mounts and other auto accessories, AirTags, and more.
One of the company's coolest case collections to date is the Zero:One collection. These cases show a map of the hardware components inside your phone. The Zero:One cases are only available for certain phones right now, including the Sony Xperia 1V, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 7a, and a few iPhones, like the 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, and 13 Pro Max. You can also snag a Zero:One case for AirPods Max.
OtterBox
OtterBox was founded in 1998, and it's one of the longest-standing phone case brands. This means the brand has had plenty of time to perfect its phone case technology and combine the durability customers want in a protective case with an attractive design to show off.
The company may have started in a Colorado garage, but it has since expanded to keep up with global demand. With that expansion, the company has been able to massively give back to its communities. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have volunteered almost 134,000 hours in local schools and nonprofits, providing over $3.8 million of value to communities.
OtterBox cases used to be quite bland, with only solid colors to choose from, and those colors were often darker. Despite not having a lot of options to choose from, people still opted for an OtterBox case if they didn't want to risk their phone's screen or back cracking after a drop. Luckily, the company has listened to customer demand and people can now choose between the darker, classic cases and bright, colorful cases. You can even customize phone cases through OtterBox or opt for something from a partner collection, like Disney, Pixar, or "Star Wars."
All of the popular flagship phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google have plenty of OtterBox case options. Then, phones as old as the iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy S7, and Google Pixel 4a, and most phones in between these older generation options, and the newer flagships have cases to choose from too. OtterBox cases can also protect phones from OnePlus, Motorola, LG, Microsoft, Huawei, T-Mobile, Nokia, and more.
In addition to phone cases, OtterBox sells tablet cases, screen protectors, power accessories, AirTags cases, earbud cases, and handheld gaming console accessories. The company also released sturdy iPad cases and accessories made for kids, and it has a range of outdoor items, including coolers, drinkware, and dryboxes.